Black Friday shopping season is on full blast again, bringing with it lots of great deals from all of the top retailers in the world. Included among them are some great MacBook Air Black Friday deals. In fact, with the new M1 model MacBook Air closing in on its first birthday, it will continue to make for one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals, and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals as well. Many of the best Black Friday deals still remain, including a great deal on the M1 MacBook Air at B&H.

Today’s best MacBook Air Black Friday deal

With the announcement of the M1 chip, Apple raised the bar for mobile computing. Now that it’s in the MacBook Air, you can get an ultra-lightweight, portable laptop that performs spectacularly. Always a great deal even before a discount, the MacBook Air is available today at B&H for only $729, which is a $270 savings from its regular price of $999. Apple products are a hot commodity any time of the year — and rarely go on sale — and the MacBook Air is its most affordable laptop, so grab one quickly while inventory lasts.

In our review of the Apple MacBook Air M1, we called it fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic. It’s an amazingly efficient device that brings previously unseen specs and results to an everyday laptop. The Apple MacBook Air offers an astonishing combination of power and battery life, with the 8-core M1 chip delivering 3.5x faster performance over previous MacBook Air generations, and the battery bringing up to an amazing 18 hours of life. That makes it a perfect combination for professionals, students, and content creators alike.

The Apple MacBook Air also boasts Apple’s legendary design and software ecosystem. Its minimal frame and classy metal body look good wherever you take your computing life, and Apple services like iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ make your digital experience a joy. Compatibility with apps such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Drive extends the pleasant user experience so common with Apple devices.

If you aren’t sure if the MacBook Air M1 is right for you, read why the M1 MacBook Air is still an excellent buy today. But if you’ve made up your mind, grab this great deal at B&H now. The Apple MacBook Air is only $729, marked down from its regular price of $999, for a great Black Friday savings of $270. Snag this deal quickly while it’s still available.

Black Friday deals are not limited to just one day — there’s also Cyber Monday to take into consideration. That probably has you wondering whether you should hold off until Cyber Monday rather than picking up this great MacBook Air deal today. The truth is, waiting around probably isn’t your best bet.

Apple products rarely go on sale, and even when they do, they aren’t often discounted by much. At the same time, we’re in the middle of a global microchip shortage, which means product stock is likely quite limited. Combined, that makes the $150 savings on this MacBook Air very rare indeed — and it’ll probably be in high demand, too. So, if the MacBook Air seems like the right deal for you, it’s in your best interest to get it now rather than waiting until Cyber Monday, when it might be sold out.

If Cyber Monday rolls around and you see a better deal, you can always cancel your Black Friday purchase or return it for your money back. But in the end, that probably won’t be necessary, as we doubt Cyber Monday will offer deals better than those on Black Friday.

