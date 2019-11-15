Mandalorian gifts for the Star Wars enthusiasts and bounty hunters on your list

“Bounty hunting is a complicated process.” If one of the opening lines to Disney’s The Mandalorian series that launched this week raises questions, there’s nothing complicated about finding Mandalorian-themed gifts. The allure of the Western-style galactic adventure series is a force that had its origin in the first Star Wars movie, released in 1977. You can find Mandalorian-themed apparel, jewelry, accessories, posters, and even Lego kits on major merchant sites.
You can only view The Mandalorian via the new Disney+ streaming video service. There are two ways to subscribe to Disney+: A $7 per month subscription with a free 7-day trial and a money-saving package deal that included Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13 per month.
We scanned the merchant universe to find the best Mandalorian-themed gifts and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or are a devoted Star Wars fan, you’ll find a variety of appealing gift choices below.
Fifth Sun Star Wars The Mandalorian Men’s Dusty Sunset T-Shirt — $19, was $26
The Mandalorian bounty hunter walks heads-down against a red sun, printed with eco-friendly inks.
Funko POP! Star Wars: Mandalorian – The Mandalorian — $14
Collect this Funko POP! rendition of the Mandalorian bounty hunter.
Star Wars Mandalorian Skull Boba Fett Canvas Rucksack Backpack w/ Leather Straps — $55
Carry your laptop, water bottles, and gear in this 16.25-inch x 13.5-inch x 5.25-inch canvas backpack with brass hardware and leather trim.
Star Wars Mandalorian Symbol Stainless Steel Huggie Earrings — $15
These stainless steel Huggie earrings have an enamel inlay of Boba Fett’s Mandalorian symbol.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Boys’ Warrior Emblem Performance T-Shirt — $17, $7 off
This boys’ t-shirt has the Manadlorian Warrior emblem on the chest. Machine washable and printed with eco-friendly inks.
Women’s 925 Sterling Silver Mandalorian Symbol Cut-Out Pendant, 18 Chain — $40
Boba Fett’s Mandalorian symbol on this 925 sterling silver pendant with an 18-chain comes in a Star Wars gift box.
Star Wars Clone Wars 2010 Mandalorian Warrior Action Figure — $80
This Mandalorian Warrior 9-inch tall collectable is made by Hasbro Toys.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Men’s Seek & Destroy Stamp Badge Hoodie — $34
Machine-washable and printed with eco-friendly inks, this lightweight hoodie with the Mandalorian Seek and Destroy badge can keep you warm while your armor is being repaired.
LEGO Star Wars, Mandalorian Battle Pack — $71
The 68 pieces in the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack can build four mini-action warriors.
Star Wars Boba Fett Mandalorian Symbol New Era 9Fifty Snapback Cap Hat — $38
This cap has the Star Wars Boba Fett Mandalorian symbol front and center.
LEGO Star Wars Pre Vizsla’s Mandalorian Fighter Play Set — $186
This LEGO Star Wars set builds Pre Vizsla’s Mandalorian Fighter with 403 pieces, including action figures and weapons. The finished Fighter measures 12-inches long x 12-inches wide x 2-inches high.
Star Wars The Clone Wars Mandalorian Speeder with Mandalorian Warrior — $122
From Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Mandalorian Speeder includes action figures. Some parts require assembly and painting.
Star Wars Mandalorian Symbol Hook Dangle Stainless Steel Necklace — $24
Stainless steel hook dangle earrings with Boba Fett’s Mandalorian symbol.
Star Wars: The Bounty Hunter Code Hardcover — $16
Boba Fett’s The Bounty Hunter Code includes The Bounty Hunters Guild Handbook and a recruiting booklet.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Series Logo T-Shirt — $23
Available in various colors, this official Star Wars t-shirt with The Mandalorian series logo is machine washable.
Haho Mandalorian Helmet Star Wars COS Play Injection Molded Model PVC Silver White — $48
True Mandalorians never remove their helmets. This injection molded PVC helmet comes in one size, suitable for most adults and teens.
LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider 75254 The Mandalorian Collectible All Terrain Scout Transport Walker Posable Building Model, New 2019 (540 Pieces) — $40, $10 off
Build this 2019 edition LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Collectible AT-ST Raider Scout Transport Walker from 540 pieces.
Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Collection The Mandalorian Toy Figure (Target Exclusive) — $25
This collectible Mandalorian bounty hunter figure is 9-inches high x 5-inches wide x 2-inches deep. Posable with four articulated limbs, the figure includes this weapon.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Legendary Warrior Crest T-Shirt — $23
This officially licensed Star Wars: The Mandalorian t-shirt with the Mandalorian warrior crest is machine washeable.
Trends International Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Key Art Wall Poster — $9
This officially-licensed Mandalorian poster is printed on standard poster paper. It measures 23.375-inches wide by 34-inches high.
