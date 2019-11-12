This Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is the best deal in streaming

If you’re considering subscribing to Disney+, the entertainment powerhouse’s new streaming video service, give a thought to a cost-saving Disney Plus Bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ along with all the Disney content.

Disney+ launched today with a few initial problems and the basic Disney+ subscription costs $7 a month with a seven-day free trial. With the standard Disney+ subscription, you can stream Disney Classics, Pixar adventures, Marvel epics, Star Wars sagas, National Geographic explorations, and more. Sign up for the $13 monthly subscription bundle, however, and you can also access Hulu and ESPN+ content, a $5 monthly savings over subscribing to each service separately. (Note that the Hulu content includes ads — there’s currently no bundle with an ad-free version of Hulu).

Disney Plus

The Disney+ subscription also includes a growing list of original movies and TV series produced specifically for the streaming channel. Like Netflix and Amazon Prime, the original content will likely draw subscribers to the service on their own. New content available at the Disney+ launch includes The Mandalorian, High School Musical, Lady and the Tramp, Noelle, National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Marvel’s Hero Project.

The basic Hulu plan included with the Disney+ bundle provides full seasons of television series, movies, Hulu Originals, and more. ESPN+ adds thousands of live sports events from MLB, NHL, MLS, FA Cup, UFC Fight Nights, PPV events, Grand Slam tennis and college football, basketball, and lacrosse. ESPN+ also streams original sports-related series and the service’s 30 for 30 library of sports documentaries.

You can stream Disney+ content on four devices simultaneously, plus you can download titles to view later. You can watch Disney+ content on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, computers, smartphones, tablets, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game consoles. If your device runs Windows PC, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, Apple tvOS, or Android, you’re set to go. Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG and Samsung TVs, and Roku can also access Disney+ streaming content. According to Newsweek, Disney+ bundle subscribers can watch Hulu on one device at a time and ESPN+ content on two devices simultaneously.

Purchased separately, subscriptions to Disney+ are $7 a month, Hulu $6 a month, and ESPN $5 a month for a total of $18. With the Disney+ bundle, the price is just $13 each month. Current Hulu subscribers will have to pay the $13 each month to Disney, and Disney will refund their $6 monthly Hulu fee. If you and your family want to dig into the Disney+ video treasure chest and watch Hulu series and ESPN+ live sports events, this deal is an excellent opportunity to save.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations