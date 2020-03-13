Amazon drops the price of Marshall Speakers up to $70 off

One way to lighten up the mood amidst all the chaos and panic is to blast some happy tunes. Having Bluetooth speakers will just double up the fun as you enjoy and share your love for music with the people closest to you. Marshall is a brand that packs robust sound in a stylish package. You’ll surely be bobbing your head to the beat and have a functional accent piece to jazz up your space. And with Amazon’s price cuts, you’ll also be able to keep up to $70 in savings on the Stanmore II, Stockwell II, or Kilburn II. You can even knock off an additional $60 if you apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Marshall Stanmore II — $280 ($70 off)

The Stanmore II embodies Marshall’s classic retro look, along with its iconic script logo and signature vinyl (available in black, brown, or cream). This speaker may flaunt sheer and utter style, but its weight of 10.5 pounds, plus the fact that it needs to be plugged in doesn’t exactly scream portability. Then again, it’s probably safer for us to stay at home nowadays.

It may not look all that different from its predecessors, but the changes can be felt as soon as you spark it to life. Among Marshall’s lineup of speakers, the Stanmore II is the most versatile and reliable option for either big or small rooms. Credit is very much due to the perfect mix of a 50-watt woofer, class D amplifier, and two 15-watt tweeters that together produce a punchy and precise audio. It’s wooden cabinet construction, on the other hand, brings a touch of warmth and a sound closer to what’s natural. A frequency range of 50-20,000 Hertz and bass reflex system enables it to reverberate through every audio spectrum.

Marshall’s Stanmore II lets you enjoy both wireless and wired configurations. With Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology, connectivity and lossless wireless sound are guaranteed within a 30-foot radius. In times where you have guests over, its multi-host capability of pairing with two devices supports a smooth transition so everyone gets a turn to play their music. If you’re seeking an analog listening experience, simply plug into its RCA or 3.5-millimeter input.

Usually priced at $350, you can imbibe the spirit of rock and roll with Marshall’s Stanmore II for only $280 or as low as $220 on Amazon.

Marshall Stockwell II — $198 ($52 off)

Marshall’s Stockwell II is the one to get if you’re particular about being able to take your music along with you. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, its Blumlein Stereo Sound construction makes for a multi-directional experience with three class D amplifiers powering its subwoofer and front/rear tweeters. If you’re all about that bass then you’ll be thrilled to know that the cabinet houses a bass reflex system that enhances its efficiency and extends frequency response while lowering distortion. And to boost its durability, it has an IPX4 splashproof rating to boot.

Don’t let the Stockwell II’s pint-sized frame fool you, as it packs 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and its quick charging capabilities are just as impressive as 20 minutes gets you up to six more hours of playtime. Its battery life can easily be tracked through the visual battery indicator located at the top panel of the speaker along with other control knobs for bass, treble, and volume to customize your sound.

Turn up the sound and minimize fighting over connectivity as the Stockwell II like the Stanmore II features can also be in sync with up two devices at the same time. Also, being equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes it receptive to any Bluetooth device within a 30-foot radius. Weighing in at three pounds, this speaker travels light but sure sounds heavy.

Amp up your style on the go while Amazon has the Marshall Stockwell II selling for only $198 instead of $250.

Marshall Kilburn II — $250 ($50 off)

If you want to blow up bombastic beats, Marshall’s Kilburn II is another dashing portable Bluetooth speaker that can get as heavy as it sounds. You’ll still be able to carry it around through its dapper-looking strap. This six-pound stout-hearted hero even has an IPX2 exterior that makes it water-resistant to keep it safe when you want to take your concert to the shower. And like its predecessor, it remains to be one of the loudest speakers you’ll find in its class that is powered by 36 watts.

Being a Marshall Speaker, the Kilburn II comes in an eye-catching design. It is however more subtle than the original Kilburn as it loses the brass plating on its control panel for a matte finish that seamlessly blends in with its textured rubber casing. It also has plastic end caps on each of its corners, and an extra grill to boost its durability. It even has four sturdy rubber feet to prevent it from slipping according to our review.

The Kilburn II produces a lot of bass for serious bass heads without compromise to the upper register with a frequency response of 52-22,000 Hertz. You can also tailor your sound not just by increasing or decreasing its volume but also by turning and twisting its knobs for bass and treble. With Bluetooth 5.0 aptX tech in its circuitry, it doesn’t lag behind multi-host functionality as much as it can promise minimal dropouts when you’re 30 feet away from the speaker.

Like the Stockwell II, it offers up to 20 hours of portable playback. The visual battery indicator on its top panel would simply remind you when you need to plug it in for a charge. Withstand even the longest days with the Marshall Kilburn II when you take advantage of Amazon’s $50 discount that plummets its typical list price of $300 to $250.

