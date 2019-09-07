If you want to get the processing power of a Windows laptop and the flexibility of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is always a great option. It is our pick for the best detachable 2-in-1 for 2019. You can now get this powerful hybrid notebook on Amazon at $300 below its usual price. This makes it more affordable than our pick for the best laptop. Amazon also has a huge discount on Samsung Notebook 9 15-inch laptop, dropping the price by $480.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5-inch detachable notebook with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is normally $1,499. Amazon’s 20% discount brings it down to $1,200. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

Just like its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 features a display that can be popped off the keyboard base to become a thin, light, and powerful tablet with active pen support. This allows it to be used in four different modes. In laptop mode, you get a full keyboard and large trackpad that you can use alongside the interactive touchscreen. Detaching the PixelSense display transforms it into a tablet you can take anywhere. You can also fold it into studio mode for a more comfortable and natural drawing position. And when you need to share content or presentations, you can detach the display and turn it around before reattaching to get a screen you can control with voice commands.

The tablet is the Microsoft Surface Book 2’s main computer component. Inside it is the latest quad-core Intel processor which has enough power to run professional-grade software. Docking it in its keyboard base lets you tap into the built-in NVIDIA GeForce GPUs for improved graphics performance. Most of the battery is also in the base. The combined batteries of the tablet and the keyboard can last you for up to 17 hours — almost double the normal working day.

Experience the best of Microsoft with the Surface Book 2 13.5-inch detachable notebook. Save $300 off of the usual price of $1,499 when you get the Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD variant on Amazon today. You can also choose variants with greater specifications and still save. Hurry and order now before stocks run out.

