Microsoft Surface laptops get discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Microsoft’s versatile line of laptops is already on sale, a day before Prime Day deals kick in on at midnight. The Microsoft Surface series has a computer for everyone, whether you want to buy a convertible or a powerhouse for video-editing. While there are bound to be some additional Prime Day Surface deals, these are the best ones available before Amazon’s shopping event.

We’ve also found laptop deals and Prime Day MacBook discounts if you’re looking for something similar.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 — $800, was $999

If you are looking for a standard, no-frills laptop instead, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2, which is currently selling for $200 less, might be a better fit for you. It comes in a premium aluminum finish and a fabric interior that enables a more comfortable palm rest. On top of that, you will find a high-res 13.5-inch display that supports touch input as well.

The Surface Laptop 2 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It’s also remarkably slim and light at 2.7 pounds which makes it ideal whether you plan to lug it around your college campus and commute with it to work.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $800, was $900

For those in search of a tablet that can occasionally fulfill traditional computer duties, the discounted Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is hard to beat.

At $800, the Surface Pro 7 offers the best of both worlds and has a design that’s light enough for a tablet and spacious enough to handle desktop-grade specifications. This model runs on Intel’s 10th-gen Core i5 chipset and has 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

The 12.5-inch tablet’s highlight is, of course, the kickstand on the back that lets you work on it precisely at the angle you prefer. However, do note you will have to buy the keyboard accessory separately.

More Early Prime Day Deals

Need some new tech in a hurry? These are the Apple deals to shop before Prime Day

These are the best 4K TV deals you can shop ahead of Prime Day

We’ve also rounded up all the Chromebook deals happening before Prime Day

Microsoft Surface Book 3 — $1,400, was $1,600

Microsoft’s high-end ultrabook, the Surface Book 3 is down to $1,400 from its regular $1,600 price on Amazon. Despite housing pro-grade hardware such as an Intel 10th-gen i5 chipset, a 13.3-inch 3:2 display, and 8GB of RAM, the Surface Book 3 has a modular touchscreen that you can detach and use as a tablet.

In addition, it features a traditional backlit and a glass trackpad that supports all the Windows 10 gestures. The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is rated to last over 15 hours on a single charge. As for the ports, there’s a USB Type-C, USB Type-C, and a full-size SD card slot.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations