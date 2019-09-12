Still deciding whether to buy a laptop or a tablet? Thanks to 2-in-1 devices, you get to enjoy both in a single unit. One of the most reasonably priced options on the market right now is the Microsoft Surface Go. Normally $549, Amazon slashes its price down to $499. This deal applies to the Intel Pentium variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Microsoft Surface Go combines the convenience of a touchscreen, the portability of a tablet, and the performance of a laptop in one device. Lightweight and compact, it’s well suited to bring around for school, work, or travel.

One of the headline features of the Surface Go is its ability to be used in a variety of ways. There’s the Tablet mode for intuitive interaction, the Studio mode for a perfect writing or drawing angle, and the Laptop mode for extensive typing tasks (Type Cover not included). You can also use it with the Surface Pen and Surface Mobile Mouse (sold separately) for creative work and full-on productivity.

Measuring 10 inches and weighing just a little over a pound, this 2-in-1 tablet is the smallest and lightest Surface to date. Thick bezels surround a stunning screen that uses a PixelSense technology. Its 1,900 x 1,200-pixel resolution may not compare to that of the iPad, but it’s high enough to keep text sharp and images color-accurate. Whether you’re binge-watching, surfing the web, or working, the display is rich and attractive.

At the core of this Surface Go is an Intel Pentium 4415Y processor. This chipset can handle conventional applications like Microsoft Word and Photoshop Express just fine. Performing a single task is buttery smooth, although you’ll likely experience a few stutters or choppiness for web-based workflows. Games like Minecraft and Asphalt also run OK, but anything that requires heavier graphics is out of the question.

The Microsoft Surface Go runs a full version of Windows 10 (in S mode) which makes it very close to replacing a traditional laptop. It works flawlessly with all Microsoft Office apps, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote. What’s more, you can utilize the 1TB OneDrive cloud storage for keeping videos, photos, and other documents. Score the 8GB variant of this ultra-portable tablet computer on Amazon for only $499.

