Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon strikes $100 off the price of Microsoft Surface Go tablets

Chuong Nguyen
By
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Microsoft’s most affordable Surface computer just got a bit more wallet-friendly today. As part of an Amazon promotion, Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet is now priced at just under $400— a $100 discount off of the slate’s normal $499 retail price. If you need a lightweight PC for travel, the Surface Go doesn’t disappoint. Supporting Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system on its Intel Pentium Gold processor, this tablet will be able to handle all your computing needs. And like the larger and more expensive Surface Pro 6, the Surface Go also comes with a built-in kickstand, allowing you to lean back and consume content on your downtime.

At that price, you’re getting a tablet with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The Surface Go boasts nine hours of battery life in a form factor that weighs just 1.15 pounds, making it competitive with other consumer slates, like Google’s Pixel Slate and Apple’s iPad. The iPad Air, for comparison, starts at $99 and comes with just 64GB of storage, and Apple claims its tablet will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. Like the iPad, you can also choose upgraded configurations of the Surface Go with mobile broadand, but the model on discount at Amazon does not include LTE connectivity.

If you’re looking to pick up the Surface Go, you may want to also pick up the keyboard folio. Though this tablet can convert into a laptop form factor for productivity tasks, Microsoft doesn’t bundle its optional Surface Go Type Cover, which will add an additional $100 to the cost of the tablet. Currently, Amazon has the Type Cover listed as low as $81.99 in black. Amazon’s discount on this accessory varies depending on the color you get. The Type Cover is also available in Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, or Platinum, allowing users to add a little personal flair and customization to their tablet. When you don’t need to do copious amounts of typing, the Type Cover can be detached to help save space when traveling with the Surface Go.

The Surface Go also supports digital inking, and similar to the situation with the Type Cover, Microsoft doesn’t bundle its Surface Pen with this tablet. Digital artists and creatives who need the Surface Pen can purchase this accessory for $99. Likely, creatives working with large media files may want to upgrade to the larger and more powerful Surface Pro 6 for the performance boost.

If you’re on the fence about the Surface Go, be sure to check out our review of Microsoft’s most portable computer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Stock photo of a laptop keyboard with a padlock sitting on it
Computing

Federal jury convicts malware creators of hijacking 400,000 computers

Two Romanian men have been convicted by a federal jury for using malware to hijack 400,000 computers in order to steal credit card information, engage in cryptomining, and commit online auction fraud, among a number of other crimes.
Posted By Anita George
easy camera care tips sd card
Deals

Save up to 85 percent in Amazon’s one-day memory and storage sale

Amazon's one-day storage sale could be the best time of year to upgrade the capacity of your phone, tablet, or desktop PC. Some items have had their priced slashed by up to 85 percent.
Posted By Jon Martindale
outlook email
Computing

Microsoft says hackers were able to view Outlook.com emails

Microsoft's Outlook.com email platform saw a massive breach that caused confidential data to be accessed by hackers for months. It now appears the problem might have been much worse than initially thought, and worse than Microsoft admitted.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and the beefy Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – is a solid sub-$1,000 machine for work and play.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hp new elitebook zbook workstations 4k hpworkstations02
Computing

HP’s new Zbook, EliteBook 800 workstations go 4K with 8th-gen Intel CPUs

HP's new line of workstation laptops includes some seriously durable EliteBook and ZBook designs, with options for high-end, eighth-generation Intel CPUs, 2TB of storage, and discrete AMD Radeon graphics chips.
Posted By Jon Martindale
razer core x chroma gpu corexchroma01
Computing

Light up your external GPU with Razer’s new Core X Chroma enclosure

The Razer Core X Chroma external graphics card enclosure is big enough for three-slot graphics cards, with enough space for a 700w PSU and it brings back the RGB lighting of the Core V2 — all for the same price as its predecessor.
Posted By Jon Martindale
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 hub2 feature feat
Features

Exclusive: The Surface Hub 2S will revolutionize work. Here’s how it was made

Exclusive interviews with the designers, futurists, and visionaries behind the Surface Hub 2 paint a dramatic picture of how Microsoft thinks collaboration will change your office.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft accelerates carbon reduction plans in new sustainability push

Microsoft wants to accelerate its sustainability goal of becoming a zero-carbon company. To reach those goals, Microsoft is doubling its self-imposed carbon tax to incentivize business divisions in making sustainable choices.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
A stock photo of group of Apple products sitting on a table
Computing

MacOS update may include external display support for iPads

Apple's upcoming MacOS is rumored to include a new native external display support feature. Code-named "Sidecar" the new feature is expected to allow MacOS computers to send app windows to external displays like iPads.
Posted By Anita George
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Deals

Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

If you have your heart set on a MacOS-powered laptop, B&H has a sale on Apple's MacBook that takes the price down to $800. Only select models are on sale right now, but you can score up to a $600 savings if you act quickly.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 review
Computing

AMD could offer ray tracing with next-gen Navi graphics cards

Navi is the next-generation graphics card line from AMD and it's coming in just a couple of months time. When it does arrive, one of its major features may be ray tracing, which has to date been an Nvidia-exclusive feature.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface hub 2s review surfacehub2 handson feat
Product Review

You won't buy Microsoft's Surface Hub 2S, but it could still change your life

The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S wants to change the way you collaborate at work. That’s a lofty goal most devices fail to achieve, but the unique Hub 2S could be an exception. And trust us – you’re going to want it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
microsofts panos panay on the surface hub 2s interview jeremy kaplan juan garcia
Computing

Exclusive: Microsoft’s Panos Panay has a trick up his sleeve

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay gives us an exclusive peek at the 85-inch Surface Hub 2, and explains how innovation and collaboration will transform your workplace.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Microsoft Surface Hub 2
Computing

Microsoft reveals details of Surface Hub 2S, coming in June at $9,000

The Surface Hub 2 could be the most expensive whiteboard ever made, but it should be a powerful and capable one. With the ability to connect several of the 50-inch displays together, the picture at least, should be gorgeous.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith, Jeremy Kaplan