Microsoft’s most affordable Surface computer just got a bit more wallet-friendly today. As part of an Amazon promotion, Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet is now priced at just under $400— a $100 discount off of the slate’s normal $499 retail price. If you need a lightweight PC for travel, the Surface Go doesn’t disappoint. Supporting Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system on its Intel Pentium Gold processor, this tablet will be able to handle all your computing needs. And like the larger and more expensive Surface Pro 6, the Surface Go also comes with a built-in kickstand, allowing you to lean back and consume content on your downtime.

At that price, you’re getting a tablet with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The Surface Go boasts nine hours of battery life in a form factor that weighs just 1.15 pounds, making it competitive with other consumer slates, like Google’s Pixel Slate and Apple’s iPad. The iPad Air, for comparison, starts at $99 and comes with just 64GB of storage, and Apple claims its tablet will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. Like the iPad, you can also choose upgraded configurations of the Surface Go with mobile broadand, but the model on discount at Amazon does not include LTE connectivity.

If you’re looking to pick up the Surface Go, you may want to also pick up the keyboard folio. Though this tablet can convert into a laptop form factor for productivity tasks, Microsoft doesn’t bundle its optional Surface Go Type Cover, which will add an additional $100 to the cost of the tablet. Currently, Amazon has the Type Cover listed as low as $81.99 in black. Amazon’s discount on this accessory varies depending on the color you get. The Type Cover is also available in Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, or Platinum, allowing users to add a little personal flair and customization to their tablet. When you don’t need to do copious amounts of typing, the Type Cover can be detached to help save space when traveling with the Surface Go.

The Surface Go also supports digital inking, and similar to the situation with the Type Cover, Microsoft doesn’t bundle its Surface Pen with this tablet. Digital artists and creatives who need the Surface Pen can purchase this accessory for $99. Likely, creatives working with large media files may want to upgrade to the larger and more powerful Surface Pro 6 for the performance boost.

If you’re on the fence about the Surface Go, be sure to check out our review of Microsoft’s most portable computer.