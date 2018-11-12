Digital Trends
Computing

Stay connected with the Surface Go LTE Advanced, coming November 20 for $679

Arif Bacchus
By
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The Surface Go, Microsoft’s tiny and affordable entry-level Surface tablet, originally launched back in August, but a new variant with the ability to connect to the internet anywhere is coming to consumers soon. Come November 20, Microsoft will be shipping the Surface Go LTE Advanced with pricing starting at $679.

For general consumers, the new variant of the Surface Go comes configured with a total of 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and the same Intel Pentium Gold processor as the standard non-LTE model. Pre-orders on the Surface Go LTE Advanced are now open at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy, but Microsoft is currently listing the base LTE model as out of stock. AT&T, Verizon, DoCoMo, SoftBank, KDDI, EE U.K., Vodafone UK, and Sprint are also listed as the initial carriers who will be supporting the LTE service on board the device, reports ZDNet.

The configurations might be the same between the new LTE model and top-range Surface Go, but the cellular connectivity now makes it easier for consumers to enjoy the internet anywhere, without dealing with Wi-Fi hot spots or mobile data tethering. That also brings conveniences for organizations and other businesses, which can purchase a separate model with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM for $829.

“Surface Go with LTE Advanced is the latest in our expanding portfolio of enterprise-grade and optimized Surface devices. This comprehensive family of devices has contributed to the growth in the Surface business, bringing Surface from introducing the 2-in-1 category just six years ago to joining the top five global companies in U.S. PC market share,” said Microsoft.

At a time when more and more laptops are picking up LTE support, the Surface Go is now the just second Microsoft device to pick up integrated cellular connectivity. Earlier in 2018, Microsoft launched an LTE-enabled Surface Pro model with LTE but only on a $1,000 model configured with an Intel Core i5 Processor and 256GB SSD with 8GB RAM.

At just $679, the Surface Go can be a much more attractive and cheaper option for students and teachers, or for anyone who is looking to stay connected with Windows 10 when traveling on the road or away from home. It also easily competes with Qualcomm’s Always-Connected PCs, which deliver similar LTE connectivity and really good battery life, but poor performance and compatibility with apps.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Up Next

Xbox gaming chief has sights set on improving Microsoft Store experience
Apple Mac Mini
Product Review

Why get anything bigger? The new Mac Mini is all the desktop you need

Apple’s new Mac Mini doesn’t look much different from its predecessor, and it’s more expensive. Yet the changes under the hood make a case for its consideration as your new Mac. Can this entry-level machine hold its own?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Best Buy’s Black Friday deal takes $330 off the Surface Pro bundle

Although it was only recently introduced, you can score some big savings on Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 if you have the patience to wait and shop on Black Friday as Best Buy is bundling the tablet and the Type Cover for $999.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops, including our top pick, the Asus ZenBook UX330UA - will get the job done without digging too deep into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
surface pro 6
Computing

Save up to $328 with Costco’s Surface Pro 6 Black Friday bundle for early birds

If you're in the market for a Surface Pro 6, you should head to Costco this holiday season. While Costco's Surface Pro 6 bundles are already a fantastic value, the wholesaler is taking another $200 off for its Black Friday sale.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than it's ever been, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
ram prices are increasing until third quarter 2017 corsair vengeance led ddr4 memory
Computing

Having enough RAM is important, but stick to these guidelines to save some money

Although not quite as exciting as processors and graphics cards, RAM is one of the most important parts of your PC. Not having enough can hurt performance. So, how much RAM do you need?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
Computing

Need to combine a PDF? Here's how to get it done on both Windows and Mac

Sometimes juggling multiple files at once is more of a hassle than a convenience, especially when a single file would do. This quick guide will teach you how to combine PDF files on Windows, MacOS, or with online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with 12 of the best PDF editors

There are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, and though the selection is robust, finding a solid solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here, we've rounded up best PDF editors, so you can edit no matter your budget or OS.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Single's Day deals
Deals

Bigger than Black Friday: Don’t miss the best Single’s Day deals

Thanks to AliExpress, Single's Day – the world's largest retail day – is no longer a foreign affair. If you're ready to do some early holiday shopping or want to score some discounts ahead of Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle