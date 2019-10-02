Microsoft’s Surface devices are some of the most premium Windows computers out there, which means their prices can get quite high. With a new Surface product lineup to be announced in the company’s annual hardware event, however, we are expecting to see price drops on the previous models. Case in point: The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is discounted on Walmart and Best Buy right now for a massive $300 off its standard $1,299 price tag. This deal exclusively applies to the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Other configurations are also on sale.

The Surface Laptop 2 is ideal for students or professionals looking for a sleek and light Windows laptop that is comparable to the MacBook Air. Steering away from the conventional laptop experience, Microsoft kicked things up a notch and gave it a touchscreen display. This allows for a more convenient interaction combined with Surface Pen compatibility.

The 3:2 ratio is an ideal aspect for a laptop, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is one of the pioneers in this screen size. It has a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 which breaks down to a stunning 201 pixels per inch. That is actually a higher pixel density compared to the screen of the Dell XPS 13 and the Huawei MateBook 13.

When it comes to image quality, this laptop has all the bases covered in aspects like color gamut, gamma, and brightness. Overall, the display is great and won’t disappoint — whether it be for viewing photos, watching movies, or playing games.

This model comes with Intel’s eighth-generation Core i5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM. It’s not the fastest laptop, but you’ll notice significant improvements in performance. And with a 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to power through your day with fast read and write speeds, impressive response times, and overall better reliability.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is estimated to provide up to 14.5 hours of battery life depending on usage. Coupled with an excellent and comfortable keyboard, it makes an ideal companion for a full day of typing and productivity.

Powerful enough for day-to-day computing and thin enough to carry around with you, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 makes a solid computer for school, work, and travel. Take advantage of this laptop deal and bring home this portable powerhouse for only $999. Order today on Walmart or Best Buy while supplies last.

