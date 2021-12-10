Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 just got a rare price cut – now $200

It’s not often that we see Surface laptop deals on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 but that’s exactly what’s going on at Best Buy right now. Ordinarily priced at $900, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch version is down to just $700 for a limited time only. One of the more appealing laptop deals going on at the moment, snap it up now while stocks last. It’ll make a fantastic Christmas gift since it can still be delivered in time for the big day.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 range is good enough that we’ve even compared it to its bigger sibling — the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch versus MacBook Pro 16-inch — to see what’s best right now.

For your money, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a gorgeous 13.5-inch touchscreen so you can use it in a more tactile way than the average laptop. That’s why the Microsoft Surface range features so heavily in our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is designed to be sleek and ultra-thin while offering plenty of speed. It also has fantastic all-day battery life with fast charging functionality ensuring that you can get up to 80% in just an hour of charging. Other features include fast boot-up times, a front-facing 720p HD camera for video calls, and Windows Hello support so you can unlock your laptop with your face.

Everything about the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is designed with convenience in mind so it’s ideal for many different lifestyles. If you’re a student keen to type up notes easily while also being more tactile with them, this will look great in your lecture hall. Or if you’re a regular commuter, you can use it on the train into work before continuing to use it for the rest of the day. Versatile and sleek, it serves every occasion.

Normally priced at $900, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is down to just $700 right now at Best Buy. A fairly rare price cut, you won’t want to miss out. Buy it now and it’ll even arrive in time for Christmas so it’s a great gift idea.

