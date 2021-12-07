Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is $500 at Best Buy today

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you need to hurry and finalize your purchase if you want to get the device in time for Christmas. One of the offers that you should consider is Best Buy’s $50 discount for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, which brings the machine’s price down to $500 from its original price of $550.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which makes it more than capable of performing your daily activities without any slowdowns, with basic multitasking for smooth switching between multiple apps and browser tabs. It also comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which gives justice to its processing power and allows for more vertical room on the display, and a 64GB eMMC flash memory that enables quick startups.

If the laptop will be used for working from home or attending online school, your colleagues and classmates will see you clearly during meetings and classes through its built-in 720p HD camera. Your voice will also be loud and clear through the studio microphones located next to the webcam, while you will also hear them properly with the help of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go’s Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio hidden below its keyboard.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Apple MacBook Air are often compared with one another because of their sizes. Microsoft’s laptop, however, holds the advantage in terms of its thinner and lighter design, a better performance-for-price ratio, a longer battery life at up to 13 hours with fast charging feature that refills 80% of the battery in just an hour, and access to USB-C and USB-A ports.

If you want to give a reliable and powerful machine as a gift for Christmas, either for a loved one or for yourself, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. It’s available for $500 from Best Buy, after a $50 discount to its original price of $550. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so to make sure that you receive the laptop in time for the holidays, you better act fast. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

