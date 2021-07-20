Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Besides Apple, Microsoft offers some of the most impressive laptops and tablets on the market. Seriously, just take a peek at the best Surface Pro deals, and you’ll likely come away impressed. They offer both 2-in-1 versatile tablets and more traditional laptops.

Speaking of laptops, Staples is offering a crazy deal on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go right now that has us scratching our heads. We’re not sure if it’s a pricing error or what, but you can get your hands on the 12.4-inch touchscreen Surface Laptop Go with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive in Sandstone for $750 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $150 off the normal price!

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a “sensible compromise” with a super-thin and lightweight design, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and excellent performance. It doesn’t have a backlit keyboard, which is a shame, but it was still highly-rated in our Surface Laptop Go Review. The Surface Laptop Go is a full-blown laptop, as opposed to Microsoft’s 2-in-1 style Surface tablets.

Wondering what’s under the hood? First, it’s rocking a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display running at a native resolution of 1536 x 1024, which is absolutely stunning. It’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor with clock speeds at 1GHz. You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless are also part of the deal. It comes with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode. If you don’t like S Mode, it can be disabled, by the way. Battery life is about 8.5 hours per charge, depending on usage.

Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch in Sandstone for 16% or $150 off, normally $900. You can have it delivered to your doorstep for $750, with shipping included. In-store pickup is also available if there’s a Staples near you. It’s an awesome deal, especially for something so beautiful, lightweight, and capable.

