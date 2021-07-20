  1. Deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Staples it might be a mistake

By
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

Besides Apple, Microsoft offers some of the most impressive laptops and tablets on the market. Seriously, just take a peek at the best Surface Pro deals, and you’ll likely come away impressed. They offer both 2-in-1 versatile tablets and more traditional laptops.

Speaking of laptops, Staples is offering a crazy deal on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go right now that has us scratching our heads. We’re not sure if it’s a pricing error or what, but you can get your hands on the 12.4-inch touchscreen Surface Laptop Go with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive in Sandstone for $750 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $150 off the normal price!

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a “sensible compromise” with a super-thin and lightweight design, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and excellent performance. It doesn’t have a backlit keyboard, which is a shame, but it was still highly-rated in our Surface Laptop Go Review. The Surface Laptop Go is a full-blown laptop, as opposed to Microsoft’s 2-in-1 style Surface tablets.

Wondering what’s under the hood? First, it’s rocking a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display running at a native resolution of 1536 x 1024, which is absolutely stunning. It’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor with clock speeds at 1GHz. You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless are also part of the deal. It comes with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode. If you don’t like S Mode, it can be disabled, by the way. Battery life is about 8.5 hours per charge, depending on usage.

Staples is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch in Sandstone for 16% or $150 off, normally $900. You can have it delivered to your doorstep for $750, with shipping included. In-store pickup is also available if there’s a Staples near you. It’s an awesome deal, especially for something so beautiful, lightweight, and capable.

More Microsoft Surface deals available now

Want to see what other Microsoft Surface devices are on sale? No problem. We gathered all of the best deals for you below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,399 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,300 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$623 $749
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover keyboard.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

$924 $1,500
The Surface Pro X is the sleek new re-design of the Surface Pro that we've been hoping for, packing Microsoft's new SQ1 chipset and a larger 13-inch touchscreen.
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$767 $899
The Surface Pro 7 didn't re-invent the wheel in terms of design, but it's a fantastic tablet nonetheless -- and it's really the only option if you want a Windows-powered alternative to the iPad.
Buy at Amazon
