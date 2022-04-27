Laptop deals are heating up right now, with lots of great discounts out there for students, professionals, and creatives to claim. But if you prefer the touchscreen functionality we’ve all grown accustomed to from using our smartphones and don’t want to sacrifice on computing power, the Microsoft Surface line of laptops are devices to consider. They’re some of the most popular mobile computing devices on the market, and there are a lot of great Surface Laptop deals to pounce on right now. In fact, every model of the Surface Laptop is on sale at Best Buy today, and we’ve rounded up the best discounts just for you. Read onward for more details on how to bring home a new Microsoft Surface Laptop a bit more affordably.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $400, was $550

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is the most affordable Surface Laptop option, and the best for anybody shopping for a new computing device on a budget. It has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen, which is responsive and intuitive during creative sessions and sharp and immersive during binge-watching sessions. The Surface Laptop Go is powered by a dual-core Intel processor with turbo boost technology and 4GB of system memory, so you don’t have to worry about sacrificing performance when it comes to this device. This is also the lightest laptop in the Surface lineup, so it will travel nicely with you wherever you go. The smaller footprint allows it to reach up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, providing the ultimate experience when it comes to portability.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $1,000, was $1,200

If you’re looking to take on some premium computing challenges with your new laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 makes a good companion. In fact, it even provides some competition for the Apple MacBook Pro, which you can read about in our Surface Laptop 4 15-inch vs. MacBook Pro 16-inch comparison. And one place the Surface Laptop 4 has all Apple laptops beat is with the touchscreen, which comes in at 13.5 inches on the Surface Laptop 4 and is sharp, responsive, and a thrill to use. Internal specs for this device rival anything you’ll find in most laptops, and include a 256GB solid-state drive, an AMD Ryzen processor custom made for the Microsoft Surface, and 16GB of RAM. Battery life is top notch for a device that delivers such performance, as the Surface Laptop 4 now boasts all-day battery life and fast-charging technology.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio — $1,550, was $1,800

The most powerful Surface Laptop is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. It’s designed to maximize all the things that are great about Windows 11, and its sleek design lets you bring all of your creative projects to life on a 14.4-inch touchscreen. Its unique design allows it to shift easily from a comfortable laptop to creative canvas to cozy entertainment system, and the impressive internals make it a great option for gamers as well. As spec’d for this deal, the Surface Laptop Studio has a 512GB solid-state drive, 16GB of RAM, and it’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. If you’re torn between the most powerful Surface Laptop models, you can use our Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 comparison to see which is right for you, and if you’re considering other brands, our Surface Laptop Studio vs. XPS 13 comparison can help guide you as well.

