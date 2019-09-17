The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 can only be the best 2-in-1 laptop when you have the Type Cover, which is usually sold separately. Luckily, Best Buy offers our favorite Windows 10 2-in-1 complete with the attachable keyboard cover plus an incredible $230 discount. Grab this chance to save hundreds of dollars one of the best Windows tablets. If you simply prefer Microsoft’s OS this tablet is a great alternative to the iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, or MacBook Air.

Best Buy is cutting the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with the Type Cover keyboard attachment for only $799 instead of $1,029. You also receive free six-month internet security for three devices, a value of $30. That makes this offer even sweeter than the one featured on our roundup of best laptop deals this month. Hurry and order now while stock is available.

By itself, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB solid-state drive is already an excellent Windows 10 tablet. We’ve compared it with the Surface Go and found that the larger display, beefier processor, better battery life, and spacious keyboard make it the go-to option for Surface tablets. It has the components needed to perform multiple tasks with ease. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen which boasts a world-class resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 pixels. On top of that, this device offers a battery life that can last you through a full day of work at the office with enough juice to watch your favorite shows on the bus ride home.

Attaching the Type Cover to the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 turns it into a true laptop replacement. This keyboard offers snappy keys and one of the best tracking surfaces on a Windows 10 laptop. It is normally not included with the base tablet but you get this must-have attachment when you purchase this Surface Pro bundle. Other peripherals you can get include the best-in-class Surface Pen stylus with 4,096 levels of sensitivity.

If you are in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is always a great option. This snappy and versatile device is a true workhorse with the power to handle your everyday productivity tasks and entertainment needs. Get yours today complete with the black Type Cover for only $799 on Best Buy. Order now to enjoy a massive $230 discount on this usually $1,029 Surface Pro bundle.

