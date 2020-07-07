  1. Deals
Best Buy knocks $260 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, because why not?

By

Now is a great time to invest in that Microsoft Surface Pro 7 you’ve been eyeing for a while, with Best Buy reducing its price by a whopping $260. You can now buy the latest model for only $700 but be fast — we can’t see this offer lasting long. After all, it is one of the best Microsoft Surface deals out there right now.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a great device if you’re keen to embrace the two-in-one lifestyle. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen that can be detached so you can use the device as either a laptop or tablet. Under the hood is the latest Intel 10th-generation Core i3 processor along with 4GB of memory and a 128GB SSD hard drive for storage. Effectively, that’s everything you need for daily use. Whether you’re writing up a paper for school, preparing a presentation for work, or just choosing to relax with your favorite streaming service, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will do the job admirably. Thanks to its touchscreen, you can even use it to sketch out a great drawing while relaxing on the couch before switching back to laptop mode for more professional studies. It’s a really flexible way of using a computer.

It looks good, too, and is super slim as are all the Microsoft Surface devices, meaning you won’t have to worry about struggling to find room to store it. That’s doubly useful when taking it out and about with you. Even better, it offers an all-day battery life with up to 10.5 hours of juice before you need to find a charging point. You won’t need to worry about being near a power socket too often with this great two-in-one.

Ideal for most purposes, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an even better deal when it’s on sale. At the moment, you can buy it at Best Buy for only $700. That’s a savings of $260 off the usual price. Now is the best time to see why the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is such a highly regarded device for anyone keen to have both style and useful features with them at all times.

