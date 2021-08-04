  1. Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X get huge discounts at Best Buy

By

There’s no better time to equip yourself with the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. Browse these Surface Pro deals to find the ideal portable machine for back-to-school or back-to-work this fall. Or head to Best Buy, where you can find $260 off the amazing Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen; or, save $200 on the 13-inch Surface Pro X with Touch Screen. These are some of the most versatile and reliable laptops on the market, and right now they’re cheaper than ever. What are you waiting for?

12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen with Type Cover — $699, was $959

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in laptop mode with kickstand.

Want options? The Surface Pro 7 could be the versatile, fast-charging, portable, picturesque laptop you’ve been waiting for. With the type cover, this erstwhile tablet becomes the perfect laptop for everyday use. That’s because Microsoft has powered the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and then backed that up with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. That’s plenty for all your everyday school and work tasks, browsing, and streaming. Add to this a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, and you’re covered for all your video chats. And then there’s the connectivity: Boasting USB A and C ports, it’s ready for all your devices and can charge and transfer files at fast speeds. Also, you’ll love the touchscreen. The touch technology is responsive and handy, and the Surface Pro 7 boasts a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense Display, which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Finally, it comes with the Type Cover, which is transformative and easy to use. In the Surface Pro 7, you have much of the convenience and power of a laptop at a fraction of the price and with way more portability. There’s nothing easier or more convenient.

13-inch Surface Pro X Touch Screen — $800, was $1,000

A Surface Pro X with Slim Pen and Signature Keyboard.

The first thing you’ll fall in love with when you see the 13-inch Surface Pro X is the screen. The 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen has very thin bezels so that you get the maximum display and surface area when you’re using the handy touchscreen. Powered by the custom Microsoft SQ1 processor — a joint effort with Qualcomm — the Surface Pro X has 8GB of RAM, backed up by 128GB of storage, more than enough to store important documents for work or school, as well as plenty of photos and videos. When comparing the Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro X has the advantage in terms of a slightly larger display, a thinner profile, and a longer battery life — up to 13 hours on a single charge. At the same time, there is massive creative and work potential with this powerful 2-in-1, especially if you add the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, Slim Pen, and Surface Arc Mouse (all are sold separately). Power, portability, and versatility — what else could you want?

More back-to-school laptops

Not sure if you need a Surface Pro to tackle the school year? Take a look at our roundup of the best laptop deals below.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$180 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,004 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now
Use eCoupon: THINKAUG

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

$1,699 $2,199
Load up for productivity and entertainment with this Microsoft Surface Laptop powerhouse. 8th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 GB Ram, and 512 GB of storage plus an all-day battery do the job.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

