There’s no better time to equip yourself with the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. Browse these Surface Pro deals to find the ideal portable machine for back-to-school or back-to-work this fall. Or head to Best Buy, where you can find $260 off the amazing Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen; or, save $200 on the 13-inch Surface Pro X with Touch Screen. These are some of the most versatile and reliable laptops on the market, and right now they’re cheaper than ever. What are you waiting for?

Want options? The Surface Pro 7 could be the versatile, fast-charging, portable, picturesque laptop you’ve been waiting for. With the type cover, this erstwhile tablet becomes the perfect laptop for everyday use. That’s because Microsoft has powered the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and then backed that up with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. That’s plenty for all your everyday school and work tasks, browsing, and streaming. Add to this a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, and you’re covered for all your video chats. And then there’s the connectivity: Boasting USB A and C ports, it’s ready for all your devices and can charge and transfer files at fast speeds. Also, you’ll love the touchscreen. The touch technology is responsive and handy, and the Surface Pro 7 boasts a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense Display, which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Finally, it comes with the Type Cover, which is transformative and easy to use. In the Surface Pro 7, you have much of the convenience and power of a laptop at a fraction of the price and with way more portability. There’s nothing easier or more convenient.

The first thing you’ll fall in love with when you see the 13-inch Surface Pro X is the screen. The 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen has very thin bezels so that you get the maximum display and surface area when you’re using the handy touchscreen. Powered by the custom Microsoft SQ1 processor — a joint effort with Qualcomm — the Surface Pro X has 8GB of RAM, backed up by 128GB of storage, more than enough to store important documents for work or school, as well as plenty of photos and videos. When comparing the Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro X has the advantage in terms of a slightly larger display, a thinner profile, and a longer battery life — up to 13 hours on a single charge. At the same time, there is massive creative and work potential with this powerful 2-in-1, especially if you add the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, Slim Pen, and Surface Arc Mouse (all are sold separately). Power, portability, and versatility — what else could you want?

Not sure if you need a Surface Pro to tackle the school year? Take a look at our roundup of the best laptop deals below.

