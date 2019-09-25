Best Buy drops up to $410 off these Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 laptops

With just one week before Microsoft’s media event in New York City, leaks continue to surface about the possibility of finally unveiling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Although not yet official, this laptop is one of the most awaited upgrades since the Surface series debuted in the market way in 2012. While many fans are hyped about the rumors, Best Buy is currently going all out with the existing Microsoft Surface Pro versions, giving up to 43% off or as much as $410 discount on its prices.

Usually priced at $959, the Microsoft Surface Pro (4GB, 128GB) is reduced by a whopping $410 making it available today for only $549, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (8GB, 128GB) now retails at $799 instead of $1,029, so you save as much as $230. On top of the price cuts, Best Buy is also giving away a free black keyboard (valued at $29), bundled with every item you purchase. That’s a full-packed deal you can’t just find anywhere.

Microsoft Surface Pro (4GB, 128GB) with black keyboard — 43% Off

Though it was released two years ago, the Microsoft Surface Pro 2017 still packs a punch when matched with other 13-inch laptops. It is a handy and compact device that sports a smooth and sturdy chassis with a solid premium feel to it. The fifth-generation Surface Pro flaunts a 12.3-inches display with 2,736 x 1,824 resolution and a pixel density of 267 pixels-per-inch (PPI), giving you a more vivid viewing experience.

Under its hood, you’ll find an Intel Core M3 processor and a 4GB of RAM that can perform certain tasks with ease. It also has an expandable 128GB of internal memory where you can store all your apps and media contents. You can get it now tied up with a free black keyboard for only $549 from its original price of $959, saving you an incredible $410 at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (8GB, 128GB) with black keyboard — 22% Off

Hailed not just as the best Surface version but also the best 2-in-1 laptop we’ve ever used, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 rivals other prime hybrid laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and Dell XPS 13. It has a long-lasting battery life, an impressive 12.3-inch touchscreen display, and a premium build quality design.

The Surface Pro 6 brings amazing performance on the table thanks to its powerful Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB capacity of RAM. It can also sync with your other gadgets, including iPhone and Android devices, for a total media performance. Take advantage of this awesome deal from Best Buy and order one today for only $799 instead of $1,029, and enjoy $230 worth of savings.

