This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

It’s been notoriously difficult to find some great deals on game consoles this year, and that’s if you could find them in stock. Rejoice, because Black Friday and Cyber Week are officially underway, and it’s the best time to get deals on just about everything. If you’ve been waiting for a solid deal on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, listen up. Right now — yes right this instant — GameStop is offering $50 off the purchase of a Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition console. That means it’s all yours for $250. Brand new. Go ahead and shop that deal below if you’re interested, or keep reading for some more details on the console and the offer.

The Xbox Series S Digital Edition is completely digital and does not support physical discs. Going all digital isn’t as big of a deal these days, especially if you have Xbox Game Pass for immediate access to some of the best and newest titles available. Even if you don’t have Game Pass, it’s super easy to get your digital game collection going. Not to mention, GameStop is also hosting some incredible deals this week on controllers, games, and other accessories. Be sure to take a look after you lock down your Series S order.

This is the smallest Xbox console ever, despite offering next-gen performance and incredible visual fidelity. The NVMe solid-state drive offers seamless load times and speedy access to content. Plus, with 512GB, you have plenty of storage space to get started. Of course, it comes with the fantastic and meaty Xbox controller that feels so good in the hands, even after long play sessions. Seriously, it’s comfortable, it feels good to touch, and the feedback is intuitive and improves every experience.

Since the Xbox Series S Digital Edition is normally $300, you’re saving $50 with this deal, and getting it for $250. Don’t forget, you can order the console online and have it shipped to your home, but you can always buy online and ship to a local store near you! The latter is a great option if you have a GameStop nearby and you want to pick up your console rather than leave it sitting out after a delivery. In either case, you’re getting an amazing deal on the latest Microsoft Xbox console, and you’ll be all set for the holidays, especially if you have some time off to play.

