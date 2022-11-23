 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Live now: Save $50 on the Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition deal

Briley Kenney
By
An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.

This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

It’s been notoriously difficult to find some great deals on game consoles this year, and that’s if you could find them in stock. Rejoice, because Black Friday and Cyber Week are officially underway, and it’s the best time to get deals on just about everything. If you’ve been waiting for a solid deal on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, listen up. Right now — yes right this instant — GameStop is offering $50 off the purchase of a Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition console. That means it’s all yours for $250. Brand new. Go ahead and shop that deal below if you’re interested, or keep reading for some more details on the console and the offer.

The Xbox Series S Digital Edition is completely digital and does not support physical discs. Going all digital isn’t as big of a deal these days, especially if you have Xbox Game Pass for immediate access to some of the best and newest titles available. Even if you don’t have Game Pass, it’s super easy to get your digital game collection going. Not to mention, GameStop is also hosting some incredible deals this week on controllers, games, and other accessories. Be sure to take a look after you lock down your Series S order.

This is the smallest Xbox console ever, despite offering next-gen performance and incredible visual fidelity. The NVMe solid-state drive offers seamless load times and speedy access to content. Plus, with 512GB, you have plenty of storage space to get started. Of course, it comes with the fantastic and meaty Xbox controller that feels so good in the hands, even after long play sessions. Seriously, it’s comfortable, it feels good to touch, and the feedback is intuitive and improves every experience.

Related

Since the Xbox Series S Digital Edition is normally $300, you’re saving $50 with this deal, and getting it for $250. Don’t forget, you can order the console online and have it shipped to your home, but you can always buy online and ship to a local store near you! The latter is a great option if you have a GameStop nearby and you want to pick up your console rather than leave it sitting out after a delivery. In either case, you’re getting an amazing deal on the latest Microsoft Xbox console, and you’ll be all set for the holidays, especially if you have some time off to play.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
Shoppers walking in front of a GameStop storefront.
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
The best Black Friday deals for 2022
Black Friday Deals Best Sales 2022
Mexico vs Poland live stream: Watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
Verizon is offering some juicy bonuses to new Fios customers
verizon fios tv deal february
Tineco wet-dry vacuums save you time by mopping and vacuuming in one go
Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 lifestyle featured cleaning living room.
Jackery Black Friday: Save up to $1080 off portable power solutions
Selling fast: This Roku streaming box is $19 for Black Friday
The Roku Premiere 4K streaming stick with its remote.
France vs Australia live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Morocco vs Croatia live stream: watch the World Cup for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Spain vs Costa Rica live stream: watch the World Cup for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Belgium vs. Canada live stream: Watch the World Cup for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.