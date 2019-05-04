Share

Mother’s Day is coming Sunday, May 12, and if you haven’t got a gift for mom yet — or if you, like many people, have one of those moms who can be difficult to shop for — then a good smartwatch or fitness tracker might just be the perfect gift you haven’t thought of. Chances are good that mom doesn’t have one of these yet, but if she’s a techie or someone who is open to the idea of “smart” wearables, then a smartwatch could become her new favorite thing.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of ongoing smartwatch and fitness tracker deals that would make great Mother’s Day gifts for a tech-loving mom. These smartwatch deals run the gamut from fashionable and classic-looking wearables for stylish moms to dedicated fitness trackers for active ladies, with discounts that can save you as much as $115.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch remains the most popular (and possibly the best) smartwatch on the market today, so it’s no surprise that this one earns a spot at the top of our list. The Apple Watch is sleek, stylish, reliable, fast, and easy to use — so it’s great even for moms who aren’t the most tech-savvy — and it seamlessly syncs with your iPhone. It also has a bevy of activity tracking features including built-in GPS, so it’s a great fitness watch, too.

This Apple Watch is the excellent Series 3, which is the last-gen model that was recently succeeded by the Series 4. This makes now a great time to score a deal on one of these excellent wearables if you don’t want to shell out $400 or more for the fourth-gen refresh. The 42mm version is just $230 right now after an $80 discount, while the 38mm model is on sale for $199.

Samsung Gear S2

Apple may hold the smartwatch crown for now, but Samsung is a close second and is arguably the best when it comes to Android wearables. The Gear S2 is an excellent example of what a no-nonsense smartwatch should be with durable build quality and a fantastic and intuitive user interface (complete with a clicky rotating bezel for cycling through apps, an awesome feature more smartwatch makers need to adopt).

The Samsung Gear S2 has been out for a few years now, so the price has come down considerably: Normally $250, you can score this solid Android smartwatch for as low as $135 just in time for Mother’s Day and save $115.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Galaxy Watch is Samsung’s latest and greatest Android wearable. It’s a larger smartwatch with a body size of 42mm, but its classic aesthetics and availability with a rose gold case and pink band make it perfect for the style-conscious mom. The Galaxy Watch also retains everything we love about the Samsung Gear smartwatches, with great battery life, a sleek UI, a rotating bezel, and great software for both fitness tracking and casual everyday use.

Since it’s a recent release, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is more expensive than the Gear S2, but it’s on sale right now for as low as $250 with a $70 discount off of its usual price tag.

Fitbit Ionic

The line between “smartwatch” and “fitness tracker” has gotten a lot blurrier lately, and that’s largely thanks to excellent full-featured fitness wearables like the Fitbit Ionic. The Ionic is more than just a Bluetooth-connected pedometer: It boasts a full-color LCD display, a very impressive suite of fitness and health-monitoring functions including personalized coaching, great waterproof build quality, and built-in GPS tracking.

The Ionic is great for casual wear as well, and can connect to your smartphone to play music (you can also store hundreds of songs right on the watch) and send texts, calls, and notifications from your phone to your wrist. A nice $40 Mother’s Day discount lets you grab the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch for as low as $210.

Fitbit Versa

The Versa is Fitbit’s other hugely popular flagship model and another good option for a wearable that can pull double duty as a fitness tracker and everyday smartwatch. Like the Ionic, the Versa has a wide set of great tracking and health-focused features (including a heart rate monitor), but with a more subtle and less sporty look that’s aesthetically similar to the Apple Watch.

The Versa syncs with iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices for communication and app notifications, and can stream music or store hundreds of songs for on-device listening when you don’t have your phone on you. The Fitbit Versa is a little cheaper than the Ionic, too, at $180 after a $20 savings.

Fibit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 is probably what most people think of when they hear “activity tracker,” and it’s a solid (and budget-friendly) alternative to devices like the Ionic and Versa for users who just want a straight-up fitness smartwatch for workouts and outdoor activities. It may not have all the “smart” bells and whistles of the Fitbit flagships, but the Charge 3 still offers a large suite of health-related functions including a heart rate monitor, calorie calculator, over 15 pre-set exercise modes, and sleep quality tracking to name just a few.

The Charge 3 is waterproof at depths of up to 50 meters as well, so it’s good to go for swimming and other water sports. A $30 Mother’s Day discount cuts the Fitbit Charge 3 down to an even more affordable $120.

Fossil Q Venture

Fossil is one of the leading brands when it comes to great-looking smartwatches that feature timeless styles and don’t look too sporty or high-tech. The Q Venture is a great pick for moms who would appreciate a smartwatch but would prefer one with classic aesthetics thanks to its metal case and band, and its swappable watch faces let you pick from modern digital displays or simulated analog hands.

The Venture’s old-school looks hide its smart capabilities, as the watch packs a color touchscreen display, a nice set of Wear OS apps and features, and smartphone connectivity (it does activity tracking, too, if you’re so inclined). An $82 savings means you can pick up this great-looking gold Fossil smartwatch for just $193 in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

Kate Spade Scallop

Another one of our favorite women’s smartwatches with a stylish, unobtrusive design is the Scallop from Kate Spade. Its slim case isn’t too big on the wrist but still has a nice large color display, and interchangeable watch straps and downloadable faces let you customize the look. Like the Fossil Venture, the Scallop is powered by Wear OS, so you get a full set of apps and smart connectivity features along with this fashionable design.

Our favorite color configuration, the rose gold Kate Spade Scallop with vachetta leather band, is on sale for $206.50 at the moment, saving you $88.50. Other colors are available as well for around the same price, so you’ve got a few options to find the best one to suit mom’s style.

