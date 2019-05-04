Digital Trends
Deals

Mother’s Day smartwatch sale: Deals on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and more

Lucas Coll
By

Mother’s Day is coming Sunday, May 12, and if you haven’t got a gift for mom yet — or if you, like many people, have one of those moms who can be difficult to shop for — then a good smartwatch or fitness tracker might just be the perfect gift you haven’t thought of. Chances are good that mom doesn’t have one of these yet, but if she’s a techie or someone who is open to the idea of “smart” wearables, then a smartwatch could become her new favorite thing.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of ongoing smartwatch and fitness tracker deals that would make great Mother’s Day gifts for a tech-loving mom. These smartwatch deals run the gamut from fashionable and classic-looking wearables for stylish moms to dedicated fitness trackers for active ladies, with discounts that can save you as much as $115.

Apple Watch Series 3

apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch remains the most popular (and possibly the best) smartwatch on the market today, so it’s no surprise that this one earns a spot at the top of our list. The Apple Watch is sleek, stylish, reliable, fast, and easy to use — so it’s great even for moms who aren’t the most tech-savvy — and it seamlessly syncs with your iPhone. It also has a bevy of activity tracking features including built-in GPS, so it’s a great fitness watch, too.

This Apple Watch is the excellent Series 3, which is the last-gen model that was recently succeeded by the Series 4. This makes now a great time to score a deal on one of these excellent wearables if you don’t want to shell out $400 or more for the fourth-gen refresh. The 42mm version is just $230 right now after an $80 discount, while the 38mm model is on sale for $199.

Samsung Gear S2

mothers day fitness tracker smartwatch deals samsung gear s2 002

Apple may hold the smartwatch crown for now, but Samsung is a close second and is arguably the best when it comes to Android wearables. The Gear S2 is an excellent example of what a no-nonsense smartwatch should be with durable build quality and a fantastic and intuitive user interface (complete with a clicky rotating bezel for cycling through apps, an awesome feature more smartwatch makers need to adopt).

The Samsung Gear S2 has been out for a few years now, so the price has come down considerably: Normally $250, you can score this solid Android smartwatch for as low as $135 just in time for Mother’s Day and save $115.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Galaxy Watch is Samsung’s latest and greatest Android wearable. It’s a larger smartwatch with a body size of 42mm, but its classic aesthetics and availability with a rose gold case and pink band make it perfect for the style-conscious mom. The Galaxy Watch also retains everything we love about the Samsung Gear smartwatches, with great battery life, a sleek UI, a rotating bezel, and great software for both fitness tracking and casual everyday use.

Since it’s a recent release, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is more expensive than the Gear S2, but it’s on sale right now for as low as $250 with a $70 discount off of its usual price tag.

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit Ionic Review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The line between “smartwatch” and “fitness tracker” has gotten a lot blurrier lately, and that’s largely thanks to excellent full-featured fitness wearables like the Fitbit Ionic. The Ionic is more than just a Bluetooth-connected pedometer: It boasts a full-color LCD display, a very impressive suite of fitness and health-monitoring functions including personalized coaching, great waterproof build quality, and built-in GPS tracking.

The Ionic is great for casual wear as well, and can connect to your smartphone to play music (you can also store hundreds of songs right on the watch) and send texts, calls, and notifications from your phone to your wrist. A nice $40 Mother’s Day discount lets you grab the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch for as low as $210.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Versa review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

The Versa is Fitbit’s other hugely popular flagship model and another good option for a wearable that can pull double duty as a fitness tracker and everyday smartwatch. Like the Ionic, the Versa has a wide set of great tracking and health-focused features (including a heart rate monitor), but with a more subtle and less sporty look that’s aesthetically similar to the Apple Watch.

The Versa syncs with iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices for communication and app notifications, and can stream music or store hundreds of songs for on-device listening when you don’t have your phone on you. The Fitbit Versa is a little cheaper than the Ionic, too, at $180 after a $20 savings.

Fibit Charge 3

fitbit charge 3 notifications
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

The Fitbit Charge 3 is probably what most people think of when they hear “activity tracker,” and it’s a solid (and budget-friendly) alternative to devices like the Ionic and Versa for users who just want a straight-up fitness smartwatch for workouts and outdoor activities. It may not have all the “smart” bells and whistles of the Fitbit flagships, but the Charge 3 still offers a large suite of health-related functions including a heart rate monitor, calorie calculator, over 15 pre-set exercise modes, and sleep quality tracking to name just a few.

The Charge 3 is waterproof at depths of up to 50 meters as well, so it’s good to go for swimming and other water sports. A $30 Mother’s Day discount cuts the Fitbit Charge 3 down to an even more affordable $120.

Fossil Q Venture

Fossil Q Venture review front close
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Fossil is one of the leading brands when it comes to great-looking smartwatches that feature timeless styles and don’t look too sporty or high-tech. The Q Venture is a great pick for moms who would appreciate a smartwatch but would prefer one with classic aesthetics thanks to its metal case and band, and its swappable watch faces let you pick from modern digital displays or simulated analog hands.

The Venture’s old-school looks hide its smart capabilities, as the watch packs a color touchscreen display, a nice set of Wear OS apps and features, and smartphone connectivity (it does activity tracking, too, if you’re so inclined). An $82 savings means you can pick up this great-looking gold Fossil smartwatch for just $193 in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

Kate Spade Scallop

Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Another one of our favorite women’s smartwatches with a stylish, unobtrusive design is the Scallop from Kate Spade. Its slim case isn’t too big on the wrist but still has a nice large color display, and interchangeable watch straps and downloadable faces let you customize the look. Like the Fossil Venture, the Scallop is powered by Wear OS, so you get a full set of apps and smart connectivity features along with this fashionable design.

Our favorite color configuration, the rose gold Kate Spade Scallop with vachetta leather band, is on sale for $206.50 at the moment, saving you $88.50. Other colors are available as well for around the same price, so you’ve got a few options to find the best one to suit mom’s style.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, and everything you need to know about Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Computing

Dell’s small business deals drop up to 45 percent off XPS and Vostro desktops

Dell is marking down its desktops by as much as 45% off as part of its small business promotion. Select Vostro, OptiPlex, and Precision desktops are discounted. Home users will want to take a look at the XPS Tower as well.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Smart Home

New to being a mom? Prices cut on baby monitors, sound machines for Mother’s Day

It's hard to know what to buy new moms for Mother's Day. Baby tech isn't a typical shower gift, but the added convenience, helping hand, or peace of mind from the right tech can be the best gift short of a full day at a spa.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung nu7100
Home Theater

Best Buy cuts $130 off one of Samsung’s finest midrange 4K Smart TVs

In the market for a 4K TV that costs less than $400? You're in luck. Best Buy has knocked $130 off one of Samsung's finest midrange 55-inch 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price below the $400 mark.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season coway ap 1512hh mighty 1500x1000
Smart Home

Survive allergy season with deep discount on the Coway Mighty air purifier

Allergy season is hard upon us and will continue to inflict suffering into November. To help you breathe easier, Amazon and Walmart slashed the price of the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty air purifier, one of the best air purifiers you can buy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 65 inch un65nu7200 4k tv deal walmart un65nu730
Deals

This unmissable deal on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV won’t be around for long

Walmart has dropped a cool $400 off the asking price of one of Samsung's most desirable 65-inch 4K LED Smart TVs. It's the UN65NU7200 — a model that's usually priced at nearly $1,000. But you may need to act fast.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Nikon Z6 Best Camera 2018
Photography

B&H cuts up to $1,000 on Nikon, Canon, and Sony cameras for National Photo Month

May is National Photography Month -- and with it comes some steep camera discounts. The best camera deals for Sony, Canon, and Nikon mean saving anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand. Here are the best camera deals…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
Smart Home

Google Home Mini 2-Pack drops below $50 price barrier for a one-day sale

Woot's daily deal includes a Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $48, the lowest price we've seen. The Mini is the smallest and least expensive Google Home smart speaker, but it has all the functionality of the larger and costlier models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apple products stock photo
Computing

Get an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 with Force Touch for your Mac and save $30

You can now save $30 when you purchase an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 from Amazon. The successor to Apple's original Magic Trackpad now offer a built-in rechargeable battery and Apple's latest Force Touch feature.
Posted By Anita George
Dell Latitude 7285
Deals

Dell drops deals on laptops and Chromebooks for May 2019

May is Small Business Month, and to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, Dell is offering discounts of up to 45% on its latest laptops. This sale offers something for everyone, so if you're shopping for a new PC, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatch deals featured
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals candy apple red aid 4 quart multicooker life
Smart Home

Home Depot lines up crazy-good small kitchen appliance deals for Mother’s Day

Home Depot has taken deep discounts on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, coffee makers, and blenders for Mother's Day. If you're buying Mother's Day gifts or for your kitchen, these deals can save up to $86.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Qi wireless charger deal
Deals

Samsung and Anker wireless charger prices drop under $25 this weekend

With almost every major phone maker supporting wireless charging these days, it's a great time to pick up a wireless charger. However, there are tons of options out there to choose from, and honestly, a lot of junk. Here are four options on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
robot vacuum deals mothers day tenergy otis
Deals

Save mom time cleaning with these Mother's Day robot vacuum deals

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and with so much already on mom's plate why not make cleaning a whole lot easier? Robot vacuums clean more effectively than ever before, and we have a few recommendations for which one to buy.
Posted By Ed Oswald
UFC fight Night Ottawa: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy
Deals

UFC Fight Night Ottawa: How to watch Iaquinta vs. Cerrone with ESPN Plus

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Ottawa with UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy lighting up the arena on Saturday. If you’re looking for a way to stream it online, then ESPN Plus is the place to watch all the…
Posted By Lucas Coll