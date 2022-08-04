 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t need a flagship? Get this Motorola Android phone for $150

Jennifer Allen
By
Moto G Fast on a wooden surface.

While the focus is often on the most highly sought-after smartphones when checking out phone deals, if you’re simply looking for an inexpensive handset, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Moto G Fast smartphone for just $150 at Amazon, saving you $50 off the usual price. It might not be the fastest or the greatest smartphone out there, but for covering the basics, you’ll be delighted. Here’s why you need it.

Why you should buy the Moto G Fast

We’ll level with you — the Moto G Fast isn’t going to rival the best smartphones, but then again, not everyone is looking for a flagship device. If you want an easy-to-use phone that has a decent battery life and screen, the Moto G Fast does the job. It has a two-day battery life, which isn’t surprising given it uses an aging Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, but it’s great if you hate recharging too often. Also, the performance is still not bad for the price.

Alongside that, the phone has a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD display that gives you plenty of screen space to see what you’re doing. A 16MP triple-camera system gives you some options with photography. It has a Micro Vision camera so you can take some close-ups, while there’s also an ultrawide lens for fitting in four times more than you would ordinarily squeeze in. Again, this isn’t a world-beating camera system, but if you’re just looking to take a few snaps throughout the day, it does the job. A 8MP selfie camera is great for video calls too.

While none of these features rival the best Android phones, the price of the Moto G Fast makes it super tempting. It even offers the little convenient things like being water resistant and a headphone jack that’s a great feature for anyone still rocking wired headphones. While the Moto G Fast might be a couple of years old now, it’s still a reliable option for anyone looking for the basics in a stylish shell.

Normally priced at $200, the Moto G Fast has a $50 price cut right now at Amazon. Down to $150, it’s an ideal budget smartphone for many users even if it isn’t as fast as pricier alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro

Google Stadia on an LG TV.

The most underrated movies on Netflix (August 2022)

Kal Penn and John Cho in Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle.

Best Apple deals and sales for August 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022

Noah and Mio stand back-to-back near a giant machine in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The best action movies on Amazon Prime (August 2022)

Sean and Castor having a conversation through a wall in Face/Off.

Best cheap printer deals for August 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

The next iPad could ditch the headphone jack too

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.

Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?

The heroes of Rainbow Six Siege pose for the camera.

Colin Farrell’s life is turned upside down in trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for August 2022

Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch

The best LGBTQ movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name.

Best refurbished iPhone deals and sales for August 2022

An iPhone 13 in white color option.