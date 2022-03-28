This MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is $300 off today

It’s no secret that gaming laptops can be pricey, especially those with top-tier graphics cards. We’re always on the lookout for the best gaming laptop deals so you can play the latest titles at high settings without breaking the bank. That’s why we wanted to share this fantastic offer we found at Best Buy today. You can pick up the MSI GF65 15-inch laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for just $800, which is a whopping $300 off the regular price of $1,100. That’s a steal of a price, so keep reading to find out what makes this gaming laptop a great value.

Whether you’re looking to play competitive titles or the best upcoming PC games, the 15-inch MSI GF65 is easily one of the best gaming laptops at this price point. It packs an incredible amount of power into a relatively compact chassis without sacrificing thermal capability. Inside, you’ll find a 10th-generation six-core Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512 GB of solid-state storage. This should let you run processor-intensive titles with ease. However, the real star of the show is the dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is more than capable of running demanding games with solid graphical fidelity.

Since you’re easily pushing past 60FPS in modern titles, you need a high refresh rate on the display to match. Luckily, you’ll be able to take advantage of the GPU power with the included 15.6-inch, 1080p panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Alternatively, you can turn this into a home battle station by hooking it up to an external monitor through the mini DisplayPort. If you need it to do double-duty as a work laptop, it’s more than capable of doing that. There’s a built-in HD webcam for conference calls, a Wi-Fi 6 capable network chip, and a spacious keyboard layout with a solid trackpad.

Does this sound like the ideal gaming laptop for you? Then there’s no time to waste! Right now, you can get the MSI GF65 gaming laptop for just $800, which is a $300 discount on the standard price tag of $1,100. This deal might not last for long, so hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible!

