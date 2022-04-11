Gaming laptops provide excellent value for the money. Not only do they have tons of power, but they’re also great for playing games when you’re on the go. For many gamers, these portable machines may be the most cost-effective way to play their favorite titles, especially because of the volatile prices of dedicated desktop GPUs. That’s why we’re always on the hunt for excellent gaming laptop deals.

If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, today’s your lucky day! Right now, there are fantastic laptop deals on computers from Alienware, MSI, Lenovo, and more! You can save up to $399 by picking up one of the great deals we’ve listed below. Keep reading to discover why one of these should be your next gaming laptop.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $686, was $1,085

You don’t have to break the bank to get a great gaming-ready machine, especially if you pick up the Dell G15 gaming laptop. This cost-effective offering from Dell packs a ton of gaming power into a significantly cheaper device than its competitors, so you can dedicate more of your budget to buying the best upcoming PC games. The Dell G15 is equipped with powerful modern hardware, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor with six cores and 12 threads, as well as 8GB of 3200MHz RAM. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is one of our favorite entry-level graphics cards at this price point. This should be plenty of processing power for both modern titles and esports games at high frame rates. As a bonus, there’s a fast refresh-rate display so you can maximize the performance of your graphics chip. All of this comes in a package that’s nearly $400 off at Dell today.

MSI Sword — $900, was $1,200

If you’re looking for a more powerful machine, look no further than the MSI Sword. MSI is one of the biggest brands in the world of gaming laptops, and the Sword is one of its best budget laptops for gaming yet. This configuration comes with some great specs, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for your games and documents. However, the real star of the show is the graphics card. The Sword is packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, an excellent modern GPU with outstanding performance. You’ll be able to get stable, smooth frame rates out of the most demanding titles released in the past few years, with some leeway to play games in the future. Like other MSI laptops, another highlight is the gaming-focused display. It’s a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, an essential feature for competitive gaming.

Lenovo Legion 5i — $970, was $1,300

Lenovo makes some of the best-looking gaming laptops around, and the Lenovo Legion 5i is proof of that. Despite its massive screen and powerful internals, it maintains a surprisingly sleek and striking profile with a dark chassis that resembles its big brother, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. You’ll find a brushed black finish on the cover with subtle Legion branding, which perfectly fits the laptop’s minimalist aesthetic. Under the hood is a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor with six cores and 12 threads, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, you get the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, a perfectly capable GPU that can run competitive titles at solid frame rates. The most unique thing about the laptop is its 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel, which turns it from a gaming machine into a fully-fledged workstation. That gives you plenty of screen real-estate for productivity tasks like spreadsheets, writing, and photo editing. You even get an excellent-feeling keyboard with a number pad.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 — $1,127, was $1,350

If you’ve ever gone looking for the best gaming laptops, you’re probably familiar with the Alienware brand. These high-quality machines are known for solid performance, and this Alienware m15 is even more powerful than usual because of the Ryzen processor inside. This configuration comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that should provide faster multi-core performance and better power efficiency than most comparable Intel chips, which is a big boon if you’re playing heavy games. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, an excellent graphics card for playing all types of games. The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. If you’re planning to make this your primary gaming machine, you’ll also love the beautiful design with a silky smooth exterior and a resilient clear coat around the chassis.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations