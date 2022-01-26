MSI Sword and Crosshair gaming laptops are ON SALE today

With the ongoing chip shortage causing GPU prices to spike, finding wallet-friendly gaming PC deals be very difficult, especially if you’re looking for something that can run the latest triple-A titles. That’s why many people have started looking around for gaming laptop deals instead. These portable computers often have video cards that can compete with their desktop equivalents in gaming performance. If you pick up some gaming monitor deals, you can easily connect these laptops and treat them like a dedicated gaming rig.

Today, we’re sharing two of the best discounts you can get on a high-powered MSI gaming laptop. At Walmart, you can pick up the MSI Crosshair 15 with an RTX 3050 for just $999, which is $181 off the regular $1,180 price tag. If you hop over to Best Buy, you can get a 15-inch MSI Sword that’s equipped with an RTX 3050 Ti for just $1,000. That’s a $200 discount on the $1,200 regular price. Keep reading to find out how these laptops can supercharge your gaming experience.

MSI Crosshair 15 — $999, was $1,180

MSI makes some of the best gaming laptops, and this one is no different. The MSI Crosshair 15 is a fantastic, versatile laptop that both hardcore and casual gamers can appreciate. This particular model has a blazing fast Intel Core i7-11800H processor, a massive 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. The latest-generation video card gives you plenty of speed to play modern titles at high settings while maintaining a steady FPS. When you’re not gaming, the combination of an octa-core processor and 16GB of RAM is an absolute powerhouse for all types of productivity tasks. That makes it a great laptop if you’re an engineer or video editor who needs to run very demanding software. You also get a 144HZ refresh rate IPS panel, which lets you take full advantage of the framerates you’ll get in competitive titles. Also, you can count on MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology to keep your laptop from overheating and throttling performance when you’re in the middle of an intense session. All of this is contained in a computer with a dark titanium gray finish and a single-zone RGB keyboard, so it’ll fit right at home in your gaming area.

Right now, you can pick up the MSI Crosshair at Walmart for just $999, which is an incredible $181 discount from the standard price of $1,180. That’s an absolute steal for what you’re getting. Hit the Buy now button as soon as possible because this deal could expire at any time!

MSI Sword 15-inch — $1,000, was 1,200

If you’re looking for a laptop with even more graphical power, look no further than the 15-inch MSI Sword. Like the Crosshair, it’s equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 512GB of storage, and a smaller 8GB of RAM. However, this particular unit comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a blazing-fast dedicated graphics card that can run modern games with fantastic detail and stable framerates. There’s also a 1080p IPS display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, so you’ll be able to get a competitive edge when playing e-sports titles. If you’re on the go, you’ll still be able to get plenty of use out of this laptop, thanks to the full-sized keyboard and smooth trackpad for productivity. This laptop has the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard, so you can get the fastest wireless speeds possible with a compatible router. You also get 4 USB ports and an Ethernet jack, which is ideal if you want to take advantage of a speedy wired connection. The Sword also comes with MSI’s cooling solution, with a total of two fans and six heat pipes that ensure excellent performance throughout long gaming sessions.

If this sounds like the gaming laptop for you, there’s no time to waste. Today, you can get it at Best Buy for only $1,000, which is a whopping $200 off the regular $1,200 price. Don’t wait to get this deal! Hit that Buy Now button and give yourself a competitive edge!

