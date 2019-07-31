Deals

Save $140 on the 2-pack NestCam outdoor security kit when you buy on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
nestcam outdoor security camera 2 pack amazon deal hd surveillance

Security cameras help keep your home and family safe from intruders and burglars. There’s a multitude of surveillance systems available on the market, but if you’re not after the bells and whistles, you may want to consider the NestCam Outdoor HD Security Surveillance Camera. Amazon has a solid deal on the two-pack kit which makes it available for only $310 instead of $449. instead of $449.

With two-way audio, 24/7 live video, and intelligent activity detection, this NestCam outdoor surveillance system hits all the right marks in home security. Order this bundle for your home today for convenient monitoring and extra protection against wrongdoers.

The cameras come in a compact size that’s easy to set up. They’re also weatherproof and designed to survive the outdoors, allowing them to be installed virtually anywhere in your home. As wired units, however, they don’t deliver the same convenience as the battery-operated counterparts.

Equipped with a set of imaging tricks, you can count on the camera for excellent monitoring and recording. Its crisp 1,080 HD resolution and all-glass lens promise clear videos day and night, while its 130-degree wide-angle view ensures maximum coverage. The cameras also have a smart detection functionality that can identify the difference between a person approaching the front door or just a tree swaying in the breeze. You can even adjust settings to send detection alerts to your phone or email.

These NestCam units are also built with a two-audio system that is useful in a variety of ways. Aside from hearing what’s happening in the area, you can also use it to talk to someone on your front door or to scare away thieves. To do this, simply use the Nest app to relay audio to the camera speaker. You can also connect the live feed to your smartphone, tablet, or computer through the app.

Keep an eye on your home, family, and belongings with the help of the NestCam Outdoor HD Security Surveillance Camera. You can order the two-pack kit today on Amazon at a 31% discount which amounts to just $310. This deal comes with a free Nest Aware trial for further functions such as creating activity zones and sharing custom clips. You may opt for a monthly Nest Aware subscription service should you wish to extend using these premium security features.

