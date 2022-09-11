 Skip to main content
Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know

Lucas Coll
By

Even if you’re not big into streaming, you’ve almost certainly heard of Netflix. And although it’s not quite as dominant as it once was in a very crowded streaming market, Netflix is still a household name. But it’s definitely not the cheapest service out there (especially if you want to enjoy your shows and movies in 1080p or 4K). Because of this, you might be looking around for a Netflix free trial so you can explore the platform before you hand over any cash, or at least a Netflix deal so that you don’t have to pay full price. Here’s the scoop.

Is there a Netflix free trial?

The Netflix logo is displayed on a TV screen while red lights illuminate the wall behind.
Thibault Penin/Unsplash

Just as there’s no Disney Plus free trial, you’re out of luck if you’re hoping to find a Netflix free trial on offer right now. There was a 30-day free trial in the past but Netflix scuttled it a couple of years ago, and we don’t anticipate it coming back any time soon. Unlike some other streaming services (the excellent 30-day Hulu free trial comes to mind), Netflix doesn’t appear to feel obliged to run free-trial offers. That’s a tough break for the “try before you buy” crowd, but the sad truth is that, like Disney+, Netflix has a pretty captive audience and doesn’t really need to do much to entice people to sign up. The good news is that Netflix has flexible plans, allowing you to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time with no punitive fees. There are no contracts or commitments to worry about if you decide the service isn’t for you, or just want to take a break for awhile.

Can you get Netflix for free?

Netflix’s enduring popularity can be a good thing, as it means that you can sometimes score Netflix for free through third parties. Retailers and service providers may offer free Netflix subscriptions, even if only for a certain length of time, with select purchases (such as a new smart TV) or when you sign up for a new service such as a home internet package or an unlimited data plan. If you’re thinking about signing up for Netflix but you can wait, keep deals like this on your radar — you never know when one might pop up. Right now, for example, T-Mobile gives you Netflix for free if you .

Are there any Netflix deals?

Watching Netflix on a laptop.

As of now, there are no noteworthy Netflix deals available through the streaming platform itself, and just as with a Netflix free trial, we’re not anticipating any. You don’t get a discount for paying yearly, either; there’s one flat monthly fee (which varies depending on what tier you sign up for) and that’s it. That’s more sad news for deal hunters such as ourselves, but Netflix’s simple and transparent pricing plan is hard to complain about, and the month-to-month payment structure doesn’t lock you into a contract, so it’s easy to cancel or change your plan any time you want. Still hesitating over whether to sign up? Check out our recommendations for the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Netflix, and the best Netflix originals to get a bird’s-eye view of what you get with your Netflix subscription.

