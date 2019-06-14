Digital Trends
Deals

The Ninja Air Fryer AF101 gets a steep 31% discount on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
ninja air fryer amazon discount af101

Air fryers are all the rage these days, as home chefs everywhere realize the potential for guilt-free fried food when cooking with little to no oil. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, you’re in luck, as Amazon is offering an awesome 31% discount on the Ninja Air Fryer (AF101 model).

Whether you are a health-conscious snack seeker or a fried-food fan, you’ll love the Ninja AF101. Originally retailed at $130, it is now available for only $90.

The Ninja AF101 air-fryer model offers a fast and easy way to cook your favorite meals and snacks. It promotes healthier cooking as it uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. It is equipped with a smart processor that provides a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds based on what you’re cooking. This ensures the even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes.

This air fryer has a one-touch control panel with four programmable functions: Air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. From reheating leftover pizza and roasting veggies to drying fruits, this air fryer can do it all. You can also control cook time and temperature manually.

Its 4-quart ceramic-coated non-stick basket and crisper plate can fit up to 2 pounds of fries. Cleaning is not a hassle as all accessories are dishwasher safe.

The Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is your go-to appliance for meals and snacks. It received an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on Amazon reviews, with customers noting that it’s an excellent buy and a worthwhile investment. Order yours now at an awesome $40 discount. With it on your countertop, you can pull crispy and healthy meals out of thin air.

In case you are in the market for a slightly more affordable option, Amazon is offering discounts on these air fryer brands as well:

  • Secura 4-Liter 4.2-Quart 1500-Watt Electric Hot Air Fryer – $70
  • Elite Platinum EAF-1616 Electric Digital Hot Air Fryer – $74
  • Black + Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD) – $80

Looking for more deals on kitchen appliances and gadgets? Check out these great deals on stand mixers, convection ovens, instant pots, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The 10 best computer reading glasses to help reduce eye strain
amazon slashes price on myq smart garage door opener hub chamberlain app
Smart Home

Amazon drops a deal on this smartphone-controlled MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Amazon slashed the price of Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub in time for Father's Day. This deal is so good, however, the smartphone-controlled and Google Assistant and IFTTT compatible MyQ opener would be a great gift for anyone.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tp link deco deal amazon wifi
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on this TP-Link Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

We've found a great deal on the latest-generation TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System on Amazon right now that lets you do just that. Everyone can save up to $20 thanks to a coupon, but Amazon Prime Card holders can save even more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon hacks price of kitchenaid stand mixer classic plus 4 5 quart tilt head ksm75sl
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer by 44%

There are a lot of mixers on the market today, but when it comes to great quality, there’s one brand that stands out – KitchenAid. Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at a hefty 44% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
65 inch vizio 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is an absolute must-have at $480

Unfortunately, reliable 4K TVs don't come cheap. That's unless your snagging one on sale, like this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV, which has had its price slashed from $700 to a healthier $480.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung Galaxy s10 hands-on
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone gets a $100 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 sits right in the middle of the phone maker's 2019 lineup. But despite its middle child status, the S10 is a great phone. And we've found a deal on an unlocked version on Amazon that will save you $100 this weekend.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Walmart drops an unmissable deal on a 58-inch Samsung 4K TV

Just about every network under the sun is serving up piping hot bowls of 4K content. There's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV -- even more so now that Walmart has slashed $170 off one of Samsung's leading 58-inch models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface series is an excellent alternative to other tablets if you're a dedicated Windows user, and the superb Surface Pro 6 (our favorite 2-in-1) and its cheaper sibling, the Surface Go, are both on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Deals

Amazon sale drops deals on Microsoft Surface laptops

Despite an increasingly crowded market, the sleek Microsoft Surface laptops have left their mark. Both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2 are discounted on Amazon right now, too, with deals that can save you up to $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sony wh-1000x headphones folding
Deals

Here’s your chance to pick up Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones on the cheap

Commuting has to be about the worst thing ever. Fortunately, the hustle and bustle can all be blocked out with a good set of wireless noise-canceling headphones — and there are none better than the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are now on sale.
Posted By Josh Levenson
fitbit versa full review 19
Deals

Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear fitness smartwatches get big Amazon price cuts

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. You can save up to $125 on a new fitness watch.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen