Share

Air fryers are all the rage these days, as home chefs everywhere realize the potential for guilt-free fried food when cooking with little to no oil. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, you’re in luck, as Amazon is offering an awesome 31% discount on the Ninja Air Fryer (AF101 model).

Whether you are a health-conscious snack seeker or a fried-food fan, you’ll love the Ninja AF101. Originally retailed at $130, it is now available for only $90.

The Ninja AF101 air-fryer model offers a fast and easy way to cook your favorite meals and snacks. It promotes healthier cooking as it uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. It is equipped with a smart processor that provides a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds based on what you’re cooking. This ensures the even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes.

This air fryer has a one-touch control panel with four programmable functions: Air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. From reheating leftover pizza and roasting veggies to drying fruits, this air fryer can do it all. You can also control cook time and temperature manually.

Its 4-quart ceramic-coated non-stick basket and crisper plate can fit up to 2 pounds of fries. Cleaning is not a hassle as all accessories are dishwasher safe.

The Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is your go-to appliance for meals and snacks. It received an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on Amazon reviews, with customers noting that it’s an excellent buy and a worthwhile investment. Order yours now at an awesome $40 discount. With it on your countertop, you can pull crispy and healthy meals out of thin air.

In case you are in the market for a slightly more affordable option, Amazon is offering discounts on these air fryer brands as well:

Secura 4-Liter 4.2-Quart 1500-Watt Electric Hot Air Fryer – $70

– $70 Elite Platinum EAF-1616 Electric Digital Hot Air Fryer – $74

– $74 Black + Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD) – $80

Looking for more deals on kitchen appliances and gadgets? Check out these great deals on stand mixers, convection ovens, instant pots, and more.