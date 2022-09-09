 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month

Andrew Morrisey
By

With the world becoming an increasingly digital place, we’re all increasingly susceptible to hacking, identity theft, and data collection. A virtual private network can help us sleep a little easier at night, and VPN deals are worth keeping an eye on. But a NordVPN free trial is worth looking into as well, with the popular VPN service provider always ranking among the best VPN services. NordVPN is also a great option if you take in a lot of content with your devices, as it’s the best for Netflix when it comes to VPNs. But whether you’re an internet power user or a casual emailer, read onward for more details on a NordVPN free trial.

Is there a NordVPN free trial?

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

There isn’t a NordVPN free trial as the standard definition goes, but NordVPN is so certain of its VPN service that it provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. Jumping on this allows you to enjoy full access to the award-winning VPN service completely risk-free. You’ll need to select a monthly, annual, or 2-year plan, and if you aren’t satisfied it’s a service you need or want after 30 days, all you have to do is let NordVPN know you aren’t satisfied, and you’ll receive a full refund.

While this isn’t a traditional free trial, it’s particularly worth considering if you know you want a VPN, or if you’re comparing NordVPN vs. TunnelBear, or NordVPN vs. CyberGhost, or NordVPN against any other VPN service. Capitalizing on the 30-day money-back guarantee allows current VPN users to see if they prefer NordVPN to their current VPN service, and new VPN users to test the benefits of using a VPN. For more information on whether or not you want to test out NordVPN or any other VPN service, you can research everything you need to know about VPNs, and there are a lot of other VPN free trial opportunities to pounce on as well.

Can you get NordVPN for free?

The closest way to get NordVPN for free is to capitalize on the previously mentioned 30-day money-back guarantee. However, NordVPN is a top-notch service and is always one of the best VPN services. If you know you want a VPN, NordVPN is worth its cost, and with a 2-year plan you can get NordVPN Complete, Plus, or Standard plans for as little as $3.09 per month right now. Factored into this price is three free months of NordVPN service, which is calculated as more of a discount than free service, and isn’t available on annual or monthly plans.

Are there any NordVPN deals?

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

NordVPN often has amazing discounts on its annual and 2-year plans, and right now you can get up to 68% off a NordVPN plan. You can currently get NordVPN’s top-tier Complete Plan for $7.19 per month with an annual commitment and $5.29 per month with a 2-year commitment. The middle-tiered Plus Plan is $5.89 per month for annual service and $3.99 per month with two years of service. And the entry-level Standard Plan is $4.99 for annual service and just $3.09 per month with a 2-year commitment. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is part of each of these plans, so you can give NordVPN a try with zero risk of long-term commitment.

Editors' Recommendations

Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you watch for free in 2022?

Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Best Garmin watch deals for September 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

Best dishwasher deals for September 2022

An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.

Best security camera deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

Hurry! 24- and 27-inch monitors are super cheap at Dell today

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.

Best Labor Day laptop deals still available today

A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Best iPhone deals and sales for September 2022

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

Best desktop computer deals for September 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best AirPods deals for September 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best cell phone plan deals for September 2022

Woman

Best Kindle deals and sales for September 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best GoPro deals: Sales you can shop today

Prime Day 2022 GoPro deals graphic.

Best Amazon Echo Deals: Get an Echo Dot for $25