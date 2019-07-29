Deals

Amazon drops massive discounts on Philips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes

Erica Katherina
By

Brushing your teeth twice daily is the foundation of good oral care. It’s all too easy to fall victim to bad brushing habits like missing hard-to-reach spots or not brushing long enough, which may cause cavities, bad, breath, and other problems. Fortunately, there are a number of electric toothbrushes available to help mitigate these concerns. They effectively buzz away bacteria, stains, and plaque buildup from your teeth and gums with minimal effort on your part.

Electric toothbrushes do a far superior job of cleaning than the manual ones, but they can be pricey. If you’re looking to improve your dental hygiene without breaking the bank, Amazon currently has solid deals on top-rated Philips and Oral-B models that you may want to check out. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100, the Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic, and the Oral-B Pro 500 are heavily discounted by up to 50%.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100— $20 Off

oral b philips electric toothbrushes amazon deals sonicare protectiveclean 4100 plaque control

This Philips electric toothbrush uses a unique Sonic technology that efficiently sweeps away bacteria and food particles. It has densely packed, high-quality bristles that can remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, and a specially curved power tip that lets you reach teeth at the back of your mouth with ease. It also comes with BrushSync technology that tracks how hard you’ve been brushing and how long you’ve been using your brush head. When the toothbrush detects too much brushing pressure, it will remind you to ease off by making a pulsing sound.

Designed for safe and gentle cleaning, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 is also suitable for those with braces, fillings, veneers, and crowns. You can get yours today for only $50 instead of $70.

Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic — $25 Off

oral b philips electric toothbrushes amazon deals sonicare essence sonic

The Essence Sonic model uses a powerful sonic technology that removes up to two times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. This feature enables the toothbrush to produce up to 31,000 strokes per minute, driving toothpaste deep into tight spaces along the gum line and between the teeth. There’s also an easy-start option that helps first-time users adjust to the power of the toothbrush. Other clever features are the Smartimer which automatically sets brushing time to 2 minutes (as recommended by dental professionals), an angled neck for optimal reach for the bristles, and a soft-touch grip for easy maneuver while brushing.

Normally $50, a hefty 50% price cut on Amazon makes it available for only $25. Order the Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic today while in stock.

Oral-B Pro 500 — $18 Off

oral b philips electric toothbrushes amazon deals pro 500

This electric toothbrush is powerful enough to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It’s all thanks to the 2D cleaning head that oscillates and rotates to effectively break up and clear away bacteria, food particles, and other buildup in your gums and teeth. There’s also a built-in 2-minute timer to let you know when you’ve brushed long enough, and fading bristles to remind you that it’s time for a replacement. The toothbrush is compatible with a variety of brush heads which allows for flexibility of usage.

The Oral-B Pro usually sells for $44, but Amazon has made it even more affordable after a 40% discount. Score this power toothbrush today for only $26.

