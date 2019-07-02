Digital Trends
Deals

Preparing dinner? Amazon takes $72 off this Philips pasta and noodle maker

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
philips viva pasta maker amazon deal ppm

You’ve probably made your own bowl of pasta with a pack of store-bought noodles and a dollop of sauce. However, it’s one thing to have cooked premade noodles in a pot of boiling water and another to make pasta completely from scratch. It may sound intimidating at first, but it’s nothing a few eggs, some flour, water, and of course, a great pasta maker can’t accomplish. Consider yourself in luck because ahead of Amazon Prime this month, Amazon has slashed 29% off the Philips Viva Pasta Maker from its original price of $250.

For $179, you can forget your fear of making dough because the all-in-one pasta maker automates the whole process. All you have to do is load the ingredients, select function, and the Philips Viva Pasta Maker mixes, kneads, and extrudes two to three servings of fresh pasta in just 18 minutes. The unique stirring bar design ensures that the flour is incorporated with the liquid as it tumbles through the mixing chamber, while the long kneading tube attests to the dough’s consistency so texture and taste are never compromised.

Customize your pasta experience with three of the classic pasta shapes and the free colorful recipe book included in this deal. Pasta may be an all-around staple but the perfect pairing is in choosing the right pasta variety to complement your cooking style as well as the base, be it tomato, cream, or oil. Explore the endless possibilities you can make with or infuse into penne, spaghetti, and fettuccine that goes beyond the type of sauce you pick. For instance, try going with gluten-free flour, or adding nutritious ingredients like spinach, squash, and/or spices for that burst of color and flavor.

This pasta maker not only saves you time and effort, but also some much-needed counter space. The compact design makes for easy storage and setup on any applicable flat surface. Cleaning is also a breeze, as the detachable components can be dismantled and washed in the dishwasher or preferably by hand as Philips recommends.

Patrons have assured this product’s build and quality with the notable reviews and questions published along with this incredible deal. Amazon lets you have the Philips Viva Pasta Maker for $179, which saves you more than $70. Snag yours now and enjoy homemade pasta like no other.

Looking for more smart home deals? Check out our curated deals page for more options.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
Up Next

Facebook cracks down on fraudulent miracle cures and vaccine misinformation
super mario maker 2 how to unlock all mii outfits outfit guide 1
Gaming

Step your fashion game up with these Super Mario Maker 2 Mii Maker outfits

In Super Mario Maker 2 you can customize your Mii Maker wit all sorts of clothing options. While you have handful of options to start with, most of your wardrobe needs to be unlocked.
Posted By Steven Petite
super mario maker 2 how to unlock everything hammer superball flower guide
Gaming

How to unlock the Super Hammer and Superball Flower in Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 gives players an almost complete set of tools to design with from the start. But to unlock the actual complete set in Super Mario Maker 2, you'll have to play the Story Mode.
Posted By Steven Petite
small home appliance deals kitchenaid classic mixer
Deals

Pre-Amazon Prime Day deals: KitchenAid Stand Mixers up to $131 off

If you love to bake, you need to invest in a durable stand mixer. It has to be sturdy and multifunctional. They are pricey pieces of kitchen equipment, but Amazon has hacked the prices on two KitchenAid stand mixers.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
kitchenaid coffee maker walmart deal 12 cup glass carafe kcm111ob
Deals

This KitchenAid coffee maker gets a sweet 28% price cut from Walmart

Looking for a no-frills drip coffee maker that will save you time and energy in the morning? Check out the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker. Normally $90, Walmart has cut its price down to $64.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

Before Prime Day existed, the Fourth of July was the prime time for summer savings on electronics. Now through July Fourth weekend, Lenovo has cut prices on laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Yoga C390, and the Legion Y470.
Posted By William Hank
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Walmart, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs in pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon dropped the price of another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year's buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown