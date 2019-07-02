Share

You’ve probably made your own bowl of pasta with a pack of store-bought noodles and a dollop of sauce. However, it’s one thing to have cooked premade noodles in a pot of boiling water and another to make pasta completely from scratch. It may sound intimidating at first, but it’s nothing a few eggs, some flour, water, and of course, a great pasta maker can’t accomplish. Consider yourself in luck because ahead of Amazon Prime this month, Amazon has slashed 29% off the Philips Viva Pasta Maker from its original price of $250.

For $179, you can forget your fear of making dough because the all-in-one pasta maker automates the whole process. All you have to do is load the ingredients, select function, and the Philips Viva Pasta Maker mixes, kneads, and extrudes two to three servings of fresh pasta in just 18 minutes. The unique stirring bar design ensures that the flour is incorporated with the liquid as it tumbles through the mixing chamber, while the long kneading tube attests to the dough’s consistency so texture and taste are never compromised.

Customize your pasta experience with three of the classic pasta shapes and the free colorful recipe book included in this deal. Pasta may be an all-around staple but the perfect pairing is in choosing the right pasta variety to complement your cooking style as well as the base, be it tomato, cream, or oil. Explore the endless possibilities you can make with or infuse into penne, spaghetti, and fettuccine that goes beyond the type of sauce you pick. For instance, try going with gluten-free flour, or adding nutritious ingredients like spinach, squash, and/or spices for that burst of color and flavor.

This pasta maker not only saves you time and effort, but also some much-needed counter space. The compact design makes for easy storage and setup on any applicable flat surface. Cleaning is also a breeze, as the detachable components can be dismantled and washed in the dishwasher or preferably by hand as Philips recommends.

Patrons have assured this product’s build and quality with the notable reviews and questions published along with this incredible deal. Amazon lets you have the Philips Viva Pasta Maker for $179, which saves you more than $70. Snag yours now and enjoy homemade pasta like no other.

