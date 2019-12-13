Amazon drops booming deals on premium PS4 headsets, up to 50% off

No matter how large the display or stunning the visuals, a gaming experience is not complete without great audio. Dedicated gaming headsets are essential as they bring your favorite games to life and provide you with a competitive edge against your enemies. They are also helpful for communication during multiplayer gaming.

Amazon currently has amazing deals going right now on a variety of PS4 headsets. The HyperX Cloud Revolver S, SteelSeries Arctis Pro, Sennheiser Gaming One, and Sony PlayStation Platinum are all enjoying price cuts that reach up to 50% off their retail prices. Whether you’re building a new gaming system, upgrading from old headphones, adding to your collection, or looking for a gift for the gamer in your life, look no further.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S, Wired – $106 ($44 off)

The HyperX Cloud Revolver S currently reigns as one of the best PS4 headsets on the market. It’s also our pick as the best premium wired headset, perfect for all gamers of all platforms. It can be hooked up to your system through three connection types at the ready – 3.5mm, dual 3.5mm, and wired USB. It really is a true plug-and-play peripheral that doesn’t require software, driver downloads, or breakout boxes.

Its versatility is glorious, but where this HyperX headset really shines is in sound performance. It has seven positional speakers that pump out precise sound with distance and depth as well as rich bass, combined with the Dolby Surround 7.1 technology that promises cinematic audio clarity. As if that’s not enough, there’s also the studio-grade sound stage that excels in FPS and open-environment settings. From kills and gunshots to grenade tosses and callouts, the Cloud Revolver S lets you hear sounds further away more accurately. Wearing it for long gaming sessions is not a problem either, thanks to the generous padding and auto-fitting headband that ensure comfort.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro, Wired – $219 ($31 off)

For those who want to experience high-fidelity audio and a premium feel in a gaming headset, there’s no better pick than the SteelSeries Arctis Pro. This model excels in so many categories, making it the finest gaming headset for virtually any system. It offers support for hi-res sound that enables users to fine-tune surround sound and EQ settings at a much larger scale than the competition.

Regardless of the platform, players get to enjoy excellent stereo mix and tighter bass, with effects sounding more distinct and positional cues more accurate. There’s also a super-clear microphone that rivals even some professional-grade audio equipment, and that is useful for multiplayer communication. The final kicker is that the Arctis Pro isn’t just your ordinary bulky gaming headset in terms of design. It looks mature and professional, mimicking audiophile headphones with a novel, one-size-fits-all headband that’s extremely comfortable to wear.

Sennheiser Game One, Wired – $125 ($125 off)

Sennheiser is known for incorporating innovative technology in its lineup of audio equipment, and the Game One is no exception. This headset model is armed with an original transducer technology, allowing you to hear every detail in full clarity and accuracy. It’s also equipped with a noise-canceling microphone for crystal-clear communication with your teammates. The mic can be easily muted by simply raising the boom arm.

The Game One is crafted for long-term sustainability. Its large, plush velvet-covered ear pads provide extreme comfort for all-day gaming sessions, while the adjustable cushioned headband assures a personalized and secure fit over your head. The right earcups are embedded with volume controls for quick adjustments on the fly. Lastly, it works with a wide array of platforms.

Sony PlayStation Platinum, Wireless – $117 ($43 off)

If you’ve had your fill of wires, the Sony PlayStation Platinum might catch your interest. It’s brimming with features and is compatible with multiple devices. You can connect it wirelessly to your PS4 or personal computer, or to a PSVR headset or a mobile device through the included 3.55mm audio cable. With a lightweight, durable design and an extended-life battery, you’ll be able to stay in the game longer between recharges.

This headset boasts a plethora of premium technology that will redefine your gaming audio. For starters, it has a stunning 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound powered by a revolutionary 3D audio technology. This feature creates a rich and detailed soundstage for your virtual world, faithfully reproducing everything – from the whisper of ghosts to the thunder of guns. Advanced, built-in dual mics are also present, which capture your voice and block out distractions. Tuning the headset with audio modes is possible as well through the companion app from the PlayStation store.

