The PlayStation 5 or PS5 has been notoriously difficult to get for a while now, as retailers — including Sony — often randomly drop new stock. You really need to stay on top of things if you want one, and there’s not always a way to know when more are coming! If you’ve been lucky enough to get one, first congratulations! You probably remembered an extra DualSense controller already, right? If you didn’t you should definitely grab one. More importantly, there are a ton of great PS5 gaming accessories at GameStop, and a lot of them are on sale. To outfit your new gaming setup, check out the top picks for the best PS5 accessories, which we cobbled together below!

Sony PlayStation 5 Media Remote

If you use your PS5 to watch any kind of media, whether gaming content on YouTube, or movies and shows on Netflix, this media remote would be an excellent addition to your arsenal. It features dedicated app buttons — Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and more — media playback controls, and universal TV settings. The built-in IR transmitter allows you to adjust the volume on your TV, for example. It’s also designed to connect seamlessly with your PS5.

New: $30 | Pre-Owned: $25

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Gaming Headset

The official PULSE 3D wireless gaming headset from Sony delivers fine-tuned 3D audio for an immersive experience while you play. It looks awesome, feels awesome, and sounds awesome. Dual noise-cancelling microphones ensure your voice is clear when you’re engaging with friends or other players. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours of wireless play.

New: $100 | Pre-Owned: $80

Sony DualSense Charging Station

This Sony official charging dock can hold up to 2 DualSense controllers at a time, freeing up the USB ports in your console. The click-in design makes it easy to dock controllers, while the aesthetics match both the console and the controllers to provide a beautiful and coherent look to your gaming setup.

New: $30 | Pre-Owned: $25

Performance Thumbsticks (Thumb Grips) for DualSense

If you’re playing competitively these thumbgrips attach to the joysticks on the DualSense controller offering a host of benefits. For example, you’ll see improved accuracy, especially in shooters, and they make using the thumbsticks more comfortable over long periods. Each set comes with a high-rise (right) and mid-rise (left) grip. They also protect your joystick from normal wear and tear. They come in several colors, too, allowing you to customize your look.

New: $17

PS5 Console Skins

Tired of a plain white console? From Nightmare Before Christmas to Venom, and the Dallas Cowboys to Los Angeles Lakers, there are a ton of skins you can choose from. Many of them include officially licensed designs and prints, with scratch-resistant surfaces. They’re vinyl decals with a 3M adhesive backing that makes it super easy to apply to your console, but won’t leave any sticky residue when you’re ready to return to stock! There are a bunch of matching controller skins too. Just be aware that prices vary, and some are more expensive because they include multiple skins bundled together.

New: $15 to $40

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

Play a lot of racing games or planning to get an authentic racing setup ready in time for Gran Turismo 7? This Logitech racing set was built for the PS5. It features integrated controls and a streamlined design — TRUEFORCE technology connects directly to game engines for unprecedented processing times. You can adjust wheel sensitivity, feedback levels, and even customize the buttons. It works with PC, and with a bunch of PS4 racing titles, as well.

New: $400

Seagate External Hard Drive

You may or may not know that you can plug an external hard drive into a PS4 and load games and apps on it. But did you know that you can take those drives, loaded with content, and plug them directly into your PS5? You can then load a ton of PS4 games onto that drive, saving space on your internal drive for PS5 games — and taking advantage of the increased loading speeds. Basically, you can bring your entire PS4 digital library with you over to the PS5 quickly and easily. There are both 2TB and 4TB options for the Seagate drive. There are refurbished drives available too, if you want to try to those out. There are some cool themed ones too with designs inspired by Captain America, Avengers, and The Last of Us II.

2TB New: $80 | 4TB New: $115

