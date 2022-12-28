 Skip to main content
Save $900 off this 75-inch QLED TV for a limited time

Samsung 2022 QN85B 4K Neo QLED TV.

If you want to upgrade your home theater for the new year, you’re probably looking for QLED TV deals that offer a little something special. The answer is Samsung Neo QLED. We’ll explain that tech in a moment, but first, the deal: Right now you can get the 75-inch Samsung QN75B QLED TV for $1,900, a $900 discount off its usual price of $2,800. Considering this TV at this size originally retailed at $3,500 last year, that’s an impressive price cut. Read on to see why it’s worth the price.

So what is Neo QLED, and why is it so much more expensive than standard QLED? The answer better be good, since you can grab standard QLED TV deals for as low as $400 right now. Neo QLED is simply Samsung’s name for its mini-LED technology. Samsung has been a leader in QLED for many years, and mini-QLED is a upgrade to that technology. QLED is a quantum dot panel that allows for a wide variety of colors, 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, in fact. The “mini” part means that the quantum dot panel is lit using thousands of small LED lights in the back panel. This means that the TV can smartly choose which sections of the TV are lit up. If scenes have bright lights surrounded by pitch blacks, those blacks are nice and deep, not slightly gray as they would be with a standard LED backlight. That’s a lot of words to say that Neo QLED will give you fantastic contrast.

The QN75B has some other fancy technology, like a powerful Neo Quantum processor. This will upscale all of your content into 4K, giving you a fantastic and crisp viewing experience regardless of how old the movie you’re watching is. Blockbuster classics like Jurassic Park and the original Star Wars trilogy will get a whole new breath of life.

You can grab the unique (and massive) 75-inch Samsung QN75B Neo QLED TV for $1,900, an impressive discount of $900 off its usual price. Walmart has no guarantees for how long their Walmart TV deals will be active, or if they’ll even have stock left after today, so grab this one while it’s still available.

