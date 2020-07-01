In anticipation of this year’s 4th of July Sales, we’re seeing some fantastic deals on laptops, and this offer on the Razer Blade 15 might be the best we’ve seen yet. We reviewed the Razer Blade as the very height of gaming laptops, but there’s a twist in why we love it: It’s not just for its gaming potential, which is huge, but for the fact that it could act as a gaming PC and a MacBook all in one. Right now, get the Razer Blade 15 at its lowest price ever on Amazon, down to $1,285 from $1,600.

Just look at this gorgeous thing. It’s got a matte black exterior, hard-edged corners, and the flashy green Razer logo; it looks like it’s about to go on a mission. The Razer Blade is one of the most compact, sleekest gaming laptops out there, coming in at 0.7 inches thick and 4.5 pounds. It comes in a not-too-boxy CNC aluminum unibody that’s crafted from a single block of aluminum. There may be thinner gaming laptops out there, but none looks as finished and stylish as the Razer.

As you get going, the first thing you’ll notice is the unrivaled keyboard and touchpad (as important for everyday use as evading your enemies in Assassin’s Creed). The touchpad has an expansive surface area, almost as big as a 15-inch MacBook Pro. This is great news for both games, operating systems, and other software that rely on two-finger swipes, et cetera, to make your navigation life easier (the tracking is exact and hiccup-free, thanks to Windows Precision drivers). Razer has upped its Chroma RGB lighting, which is customizable with 14 levels of brightness.

So how’s this guy run? Fast and hard. It’s spurred by the latest ninth-generation Intel Core i7 6-Core processor (with 16GB of dual-channel RAM), and fast storage options). The graphics rely on the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which means that you can be prepared to be blown away by Supremely colorful and precise images with the thin bezel, 15.6-inch display, featuring support for 100% sRGB color.

What all of this amounts to is just incredibly smooth and flawless operations, screen time, and above all, gameplay. Add to this some incredible connectivity, including multiple USB 3.1 ports, three external displays options via Thunderbolt 3, MiniDisplayPort and HDMI, and gigabit Ethernet — and you have an incredibly versatile, powerful laptop. Get one now at Amazon , for $1,285, the lowest price ever.

