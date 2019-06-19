Share

If you like playing games on your PC, a standard keyboard may be enough. But if you want to take your gaming to a whole new level, a quality gaming keyboard can make a huge difference. Now is a great time to upgrade, as Amazon is discounting the Razer Ornata Mecha-Membrane Chroma gaming keyboard. Normally $100, a 20% discount brings its price down to just $80.

With mecha-membrane keys, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, a detachable plush wrist rest, and programmable macro functionality, this keyboard checks all the right boxes. Boost your game performance by taking advantage of this sweet deal.

The Razer Ornata Chroma is a full-size mecha-membrane keyboard. This type of keyboard is specially equipped to provide a more mechanical feel. A soft, comfortable touch combines with a crisp, tactile click to create a typing experience that’s swift and exact.

This keyboard offers effortless and full integration with popular game titles and syncs with Razer hardware and gear from over 30 partners. It’s powered by Razer Synapse software, which lets you rebind buttons, assign buttons, save profile configurations to the cloud, and explore other capabilities with its hardware configuration tool.

The Ornata Chroma keeps things simple yet stylish. The chassis is made of black plastic, and the keycaps are lit by LED backlighting. Impressive RGB lighting technology creates and displays incredible lighting effects using more than 16 million colors. With interactive in-game effects, you’ll experience more immersive gameplay as the keyboard reacts to your game.

It also boasts fully programmable macro functionality through the Razer Hypershift. This setting allows for all keys and key-press combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands. It offers a huge advantage, especially if you play real-time strategy and fighting games.

The keyboard also features a leatherette-topped wrist rest. Its magnets are strong enough to hold the wrist rest up against the keyboard. It’s ergonomically designed to ensure your comfort, no matter how intense your gaming marathons are.

Power up your gaming experience with the Razer Ornata Mecha-Membrane Chroma Gaming Keyboard’s technology. Get it now on Amazon for a discounted price of $80.

Find more deals gaming headsets, and other PC accessories on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT