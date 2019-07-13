Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart cuts price on RCA 11 Galileo Pro by $82, a budget tablet option for kids

Drake Hawkins
By
rca 11 galileo pro deal

If you’re in the market for a new lightweight and affordable tablet for your kid, check out the Walmart deal for the RCA 11 Galileo Pro. The retail giant is offering the budget tablet at a discounted price of $98. The RCA 11 Galileo Pro usually sells for $180, but you can get $82 off the retail price if you order it from Walmart today. That’s a steep 45% discount and it’s a great alternative for kids who might break your pricier iPad. Other early Prime Day deals on tablets include $33 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab E, a bundle deal on Amazon Fire 7, and a $174 discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 6. Additionally, we are curating the best Prime Day 2019 deals Amazon and its competitors have to offer.

The first thing that catches the eye when you see the RCA 11 Galileo Pro is its 11.5-inch touchscreen. The screen has a 1,024 x 600 resolution, which is enough to produce a clear display. The next prominent physical feature is the tablet’s detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad. It can be docked in different ways, so the keyboard can also be used as a stand for the tablet.

Looking more closely at the RCA 11 Galileo Pro, one can see several terminals for storage, as well as input and output purposes. This tablet also has a 1-megapixel front and 2-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and digital zoom. And just like most mobile devices, this tablet comes with speakers and a microphone.

Inside the 11 Galileo Pro is a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB DDR system memory. It also has 32GB of onboard storage memory, which can be expanded by inserting a separate microSD card. Connectivity is not an issue thanks to this tablet’s built-in 802.11 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.0 capabilities. All that hardware is powered by a battery that can last for up to six hours on one charge.

Out of the box, the 11 Galileo Pro runs on the Android Marshmallow operating system. This tablet also comes with the WPS Office app, along with standard Android apps. WPS Office perfectly pairs with the tablet’s detachable keyboard for on-the-go document and spreadsheet creation.

The RCA 11 Galileo Pro lets you easily transition from chill mode to business mode without breaking the bank. Get it for only $98 when you order from Walmart. That is a sweet $82 discount off its already affordable price.

Looking for more great deals on laptops and other tech ahead of Amazon Prime Day? Visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Laptop buying guide: What to look for in 2019 and what to avoid
Up Next

Amazon has plans for an Echo for music lovers -- and a voice-controlled robot?
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium
Deals

Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from antivirus software company Norton.
Posted By Francis Allanson
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart secure starter kit
Deals

Save $130 on Nest Secure Starter Pack and Nest Cam on Walmart’s Google Week

Walmart offers Pre-Prime Day deals for the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack and Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. These can help you save a total of $130. Check Walmart's Google Week sale for more savings.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Early Prime Day deals: AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, and Xbox One discounts

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best Prime Day TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Samsung, Vizio, and LG early discounts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a good choice. Amazon is offering the camera in a two-lens bundle at the price of $428. The kit normally retails for $726. You get to save $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $650 price cut on the Vizio 75-inch 4K Smart TV

Now is your chance to get the VIZIO 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV on sale today. Enjoy a whopping $650 discount on the item as Walmart slashes it down to a remarkable price of $1,648 from its original price of $2,298.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung hw n650 gaming soundbar feature
Deals

Amazon slashes $160 off this Samsung Soundbar with pre-Prime Day sale

Looking for a soundbar for your Smart TV. The Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar is discounted with an awesome $160 off on Amazon. Now you can get it for a stunning price of only $340 rather than the original $500.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung fast charge wireless charging stand amazon prime day deal qi certified
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Upgrade to a more current smartphone during Prime Day 2019 and complete your shopping experience by also buying the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand for $40 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
bo e8 earbuds amazon price cut prime day b o
Deals

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Earbuds get a 30% pre-Prime Day price cut

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for $210 on Amazon. Normally priced at $299, the 30% price cut gives a good ring to cord-free convenience.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ihome smart vanity mirror on sale from walmart prime day 7 x 9 reflect icvbt2 adjustable
Deals

The iHome smart vanity mirror’s price nosedives on Walmart this Prime Day

To compete with Amazon, Walmart will also drop prices on thousands of products this Prime Day, including the iHome Adjustable Vanity Mirror. Originally $180, Walmart has cut its price to just $77.
Posted By Francis Allanson
shark rotator lift away vacuum cleaner amazon deal pre prime day professional upright
Deals

Amazon cuts 42% off the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Vacuum ahead of Prime Day

Right now, the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is included in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals and is being sold for only $173. That’s an unbelievable 42% off from its normal retail price of $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor