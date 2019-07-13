Share

If you’re in the market for a new lightweight and affordable tablet for your kid, check out the Walmart deal for the RCA 11 Galileo Pro. The retail giant is offering the budget tablet at a discounted price of $98. The RCA 11 Galileo Pro usually sells for $180, but you can get $82 off the retail price if you order it from Walmart today. That’s a steep 45% discount and it’s a great alternative for kids who might break your pricier iPad. Other early Prime Day deals on tablets include $33 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab E, a bundle deal on Amazon Fire 7, and a $174 discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 6. Additionally, we are curating the best Prime Day 2019 deals Amazon and its competitors have to offer.

The first thing that catches the eye when you see the RCA 11 Galileo Pro is its 11.5-inch touchscreen. The screen has a 1,024 x 600 resolution, which is enough to produce a clear display. The next prominent physical feature is the tablet’s detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad. It can be docked in different ways, so the keyboard can also be used as a stand for the tablet.

Looking more closely at the RCA 11 Galileo Pro, one can see several terminals for storage, as well as input and output purposes. This tablet also has a 1-megapixel front and 2-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and digital zoom. And just like most mobile devices, this tablet comes with speakers and a microphone.

Inside the 11 Galileo Pro is a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB DDR system memory. It also has 32GB of onboard storage memory, which can be expanded by inserting a separate microSD card. Connectivity is not an issue thanks to this tablet’s built-in 802.11 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.0 capabilities. All that hardware is powered by a battery that can last for up to six hours on one charge.

Out of the box, the 11 Galileo Pro runs on the Android Marshmallow operating system. This tablet also comes with the WPS Office app, along with standard Android apps. WPS Office perfectly pairs with the tablet’s detachable keyboard for on-the-go document and spreadsheet creation.

The RCA 11 Galileo Pro lets you easily transition from chill mode to business mode without breaking the bank. Get it for only $98 when you order from Walmart. That is a sweet $82 discount off its already affordable price.

