Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 gets a hefty discount from Amazon

Drake Hawkins
By
red dead redemption 2 deal banner

The rapid development in both gaming consoles and video game development has led to the rise of some of the most memorable open-world titles we have seen. If you are new to the genre and looking for ideas about where to start, we suggest picking up Red Dead Redemption 2. You can get your own PlayStation 4 copy of this Rockstar masterpiece at a discounted price of $39 on Amazon or Walmart today.

PS4 boasts of an incredible selection of games, and it is not surprising that Red Dead Redemption 2 made it to the top of the list. Our team even chose it as the best video game in 2018. Complete your video game library with your own copy of this highly rated open-world game. Order now to save $21 from its usual $60.

In our review, we said that Red Dead Redemption 2 is the defining game of this console generation. Rockstar produced a truly stunning achievement in every aspect. This is an epic that propels gaming forward as a medium.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in the Wild West at the tail end of the 1800s. Its methodically paced and written story unfolds through 100-odd missions, introducing compelling characters along the way. You will need to achieve different objectives to finish the campaign, each quest leaving you guessing at what will come next.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you play a gun-slinging outlaw so a huge portion of your time is spent shooting. Weapons selection is limited to old-time shotguns, revolvers, and rifles with a sprinkling of bows and artillery weapons. We found that action in this game feels amazing, with combat being a mix of gunplay and strategy.

Roaming around the Red Dead Redemption 2 world while completing missions is a treat in itself. The game depicts America’s heartland in a mesmerizing amount of detail. You will have a hard time finding a more lifelike video game than this.

Enjoy at least 50 hours completing the main Red Dead Redemption 2 story. But that is just part of it. A lot can happen in this game, keeping you entertained for a long time. You can even go to the theaters to kill time watching animated shows and live-action performances.

Get the Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4 today for only $39 from Amazon or Walmart. We don’t know when this $21 discount will be available again, so hurry and order now.

We have a post dedicated for everything about Red Dead Redemption 2. Make sure to check it out so you can make the most out of this stellar open-world game from Rockstar. You can also visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on video games, gaming systems, and other tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

