Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.

The 6th-generation iPad, which was rolled out in 2018, features a 9.7-inch Retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution for sharp images and vibrant colors. The tablet, which is powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion processor with an embedded M10 coprocessor and 2GB of RAM, currently supports iPadOS 14.6, the latest release of the tablet operating system, and it will be compatible with iPadOS 15 once it launches later this year.

If you’re worried that a refurbished iPad won’t last long or that its performance will be lackluster, you shouldn’t be, because Dell Refurbished promises that it only sells the highest quality devices on its website. You should also know that if you buy the refurbished 6th-generation iPad, you do your part in helping save the Earth because you prevent the device from ending up in a landfill and adding to the already enormous amounts of electronic waste.

It might not be brand new nor the latest edition, but a refurbished 6th-generation iPad is still a solid choice if you want Apple’s tablet for cheap. It’s even more tempting with Dell’s $138 discount for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the tablet, which lowers its price to just $319 from its original price of $457. The stocks of the 6th-generation iPad on Dell Refurbished are limited, though, so if you don’t want to miss this deal, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

