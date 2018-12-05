Digital Trends
Deals

Score a refurbished iPad Air for just $120 with this exclusive promo code

Lucas Coll
By
refurbished ipad air deal

Apple deals are fleeting, but for techies who are looking to score some great hardware on the cheap, buying refurbished is definitely the way to go. Refurbished items have been inspected, cleaned, and tested by professionals (with damaged or worn-out components being replaced), so these gadgets are a much safer bet than buying something used on Ebay.

If you’re in the market for a tablet, then you’re in luck: This refurbished iPad Air is now on sale for just $120 for a limited time with a DT-exclusive coupon code. The original iPad Air is one of our old favorites, and although its hardware might be looking a little long in the tooth in 2018, it’s still a fine daily-use tablet for web browsing and entertainment.

The first-gen iPad Air runs on an Apple Cyclone dual-core A7 processor and 1GB of RAM. You won’t be playing Fortnite mobile on this thing, but this refurbished iPad Air is perfectly suitable for browsing the web and relaxing with some video entertainment. It’s got 16GB of flash storage for apps and small files, too, and its internal battery boasts a 10-hour life, giving you plenty of juice for a day’s worth of fun before needing to be topped up with the included charging cables.

Like other iPads, the iPad Air makes use of Apple’s excellent HD Retina touch display which features a crisp HD resolution of 2,048 by 1,535. This gives the 10-inch touchscreen a total pixel count of 3.1 million – four times as much as the iPad 2. This refurbished iPad Air comes pre-loaded with iOS 7.0.3, which has iCloud as well as Apple’s Siri voice-based A.I. helper. The iPad also offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to the internet and for syncing with your other devices, and its built-in cameras can record 1080p video.

The original iPad Air had an MSRP of $500, although it’s considerably cheaper now: Refurbished models will set you back around $180 today. For a limited time, however, you can score one for even less. This professionally refurbished space grey iPad Air rings in at a cheap $120 with the exclusive coupon code DTIPADGR120. It also comes with free shipping, saving you a total of 60 bucks off of this tablet’s current street price.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find iPad deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use a blue light filter on your PC
polk audio lsim series deals component speaker lifestyle 001
Deals

Enthusiast alert: Get up to 67% off Polk Audio speakers at Adorama

Any time is a good time to upgrade your home theater sound system, which makes Adorama's Polk LSI Blowout Weekend Sale particularly tempting. Adorama has discounts up to 67 percent on Polk Audio's top-of-the-line LSiM Series for…
Posted By Bruce Brown
One Smart Keyboard Pro
Deals

Learn to play piano with the One Smart Keyboard Pro, on sale till Christmas

The piano is relatively easy to get started with, yet difficult to master. If you've been wanting to learn to play, the One Smart Keyboard Pro is the perfect way to do it. This smart piano is on sale for $50 off through Christmas Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
job skills for resume
Deals

Get a Constant Contact free trial to boost your business marketing

Constant Contact offers one of the more robust email marketing platforms in the industry. And with a new 20 percent off deal, it's now cheaper than ever to get your hands on its service.
Posted By Don Reisinger
fsa eligible items
Deals

Still have money in your Flexible Spending Account? Head to the FSA online store

Don’t panic if you still have money sitting in your FSA and no doctor's appointments on the horizon. The FSA store has plenty of cool, useful gizmos you’ll want to purchase for your home and your health.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best amazon tech deals 5 25 2017 online tablet shopping
Deals

Today’s best deals: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy holiday shopping sales

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- for saving big. Amazon launched its 12 days of deals, and Walmart is countering with its own 20 days of deals countdown. And Best Buy kicked off its 20 Days of Doorbusters.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away
Deals

The last vacuum you need: Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away on sale for $160

From now through the end of December, you can grab the powerful Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum for just $160. This knocks a whopping 46 percent off of the original $300 price, saving you $140.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Apple’s refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro gets a $450 price cut on Amazon

Amazon is selling Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro with a $450 discount. The laptops, which start at $1,549 after the discount, are sold through Amazon's Woot deals, and applies to Apple's mid-2017 laptops.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
christmas trees decor deals 2018 stocksnap 38vxly6hum
Deals

Here’s where to buy Christmas trees and holiday decor at a discount online

It's already December, which brings with it a whole host of decorating responsibilities. Instead of stressing over purchasing your holiday decor in store this year, why not go the high tech route and get it all online?
Posted By Leah Bjornson
gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want
Deals

20 holiday gift ideas for your co-workers that they’ll actually want

Your calendar is probably pretty hectic this holiday season, so it's easy to forget about your office holiday party. Given that we see our co-workers even more our own families sometimes, a gift is a very special gesture. If you really want…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 18 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 webcam
Computing

Amazon’s Deal of the Day takes up to $700 off Dell’s refurbished XPS 13, XPS 15

Shoppers looking to score a deal on Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops could find some significant savings on Amazon. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, Dell's certified refurbished notebooks are discounted by as much as $700.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 review
Computing

AMD’s Radeon graphics cards are nearly half off today only on Amazon

AMD's Radeon RX 580 graphics cards are on sale today at Amazon for nearly half off. The graphics card is listed as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, so you have to act fast, as the discount offer will expire today.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Routers, Roombas, and Raspberry Pi Kits

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff