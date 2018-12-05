Share

Apple deals are fleeting, but for techies who are looking to score some great hardware on the cheap, buying refurbished is definitely the way to go. Refurbished items have been inspected, cleaned, and tested by professionals (with damaged or worn-out components being replaced), so these gadgets are a much safer bet than buying something used on Ebay.

If you’re in the market for a tablet, then you’re in luck: This refurbished iPad Air is now on sale for just $120 for a limited time with a DT-exclusive coupon code. The original iPad Air is one of our old favorites, and although its hardware might be looking a little long in the tooth in 2018, it’s still a fine daily-use tablet for web browsing and entertainment.

The first-gen iPad Air runs on an Apple Cyclone dual-core A7 processor and 1GB of RAM. You won’t be playing Fortnite mobile on this thing, but this refurbished iPad Air is perfectly suitable for browsing the web and relaxing with some video entertainment. It’s got 16GB of flash storage for apps and small files, too, and its internal battery boasts a 10-hour life, giving you plenty of juice for a day’s worth of fun before needing to be topped up with the included charging cables.

Like other iPads, the iPad Air makes use of Apple’s excellent HD Retina touch display which features a crisp HD resolution of 2,048 by 1,535. This gives the 10-inch touchscreen a total pixel count of 3.1 million – four times as much as the iPad 2. This refurbished iPad Air comes pre-loaded with iOS 7.0.3, which has iCloud as well as Apple’s Siri voice-based A.I. helper. The iPad also offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to the internet and for syncing with your other devices, and its built-in cameras can record 1080p video.

The original iPad Air had an MSRP of $500, although it’s considerably cheaper now: Refurbished models will set you back around $180 today. For a limited time, however, you can score one for even less. This professionally refurbished space grey iPad Air rings in at a cheap $120 with the exclusive coupon code DTIPADGR120. It also comes with free shipping, saving you a total of 60 bucks off of this tablet’s current street price.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find iPad deals and much more on our curated deals page.