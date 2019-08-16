Score this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS at a $350 discount

Share

Apple iPhones are pretty expensive pieces of technology, but if you don’t mind buying a renewed model, you can save quite a bit of money. Amazon is currently offering renewed, fully unlocked versions of the Apple iPhone XS (256GB) at a whopping $350 discount. Stocks are quickly running out both for the gray and silver variants, so you better order what you want before it’s gone.

With this deal, you’ll only be paying $950 instead of the usual $1,300. Renewed iPhones have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers to work and look like new. The purchase is also backed by a 90-day guarantee for your further peace of mind. Please note that the box and accessories may be generic, and no headphones are included.

It may be overshadowed by the massive iPhone XS Max and the fresh design of the iPhone XR, but in many ways, the iPhone XS is still our favorite. It’s elegant in a minimalist kind of way, crafted with high-quality materials, and feels perfect on the palm. The screen is also gorgeous and flaunts a size that’s big enough for videos and movies, but not so big that it’s difficult to use in one hand. And of course, the display is gorgeous. With a 2,436 x 1,235 resolution and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, you can expect rich colors, natural saturation, and sharp details no matter the content.

This iPhone packs Apple’s A12 Bionic processor which is claimed to deliver stronger performance. Whether you’re playing an augmented reality (AR) or a graphically intensive game, swapping between a variety or apps, or multitasking, the operation is buttery smooth. It runs Apple’s iOS 12, with small touches like grouped notifications systems, Memojis, and Siri suggestions, making the iPhone XS experience fun and convenient. The camera system also has almost zero lag, as usual, with both front and rear cameras able to snap stunning photos no matter the lighting condition. We won’t dive further into the technical details, but we want you to know that it really is the most powerful smartphone in the world right now.

Enjoy a remarkable smartphone experience with the iPhone XS. You can get the renewed, factory unlocked version with 256GB of internal storage for only $950 when you order on Amazon. An additional $50 discount awaits if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Hurry while supplies last.

