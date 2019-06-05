Share

Amazon’s got a whole lot of great deals on refurbished Amazon devices right now, but the deal on the original Ring Video Doorbell is one you don’t want to miss — as it’s the best price we’ve seen yet, saving you close to 40% off the original retail price. The leaked Amazon Prime Day is more than a month away but there’s no need to wait to take advantage of this great deal.

Normally $100 new, Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for just $60 for a refurbished unit through Thursday. New or used, that’s the cheapest we’ve seen — and if you’re building out a smart home, we’d recommend you pick one up before they’re gone. If you’re a Prime member you save even more, 10% to be exact, so your price is just $54.

While we don’t have actual sales statistics, we’re willing to bet that the Ring Video Doorbell is one of the bestselling smart doorbells on the market today. The reasons are simple: it just works. While you do not get the highest quality video and it requires recharging, the doorbell makes up for it in its solid construction and best in class app.

We’ve had our original Ring Video Doorbell since 2016, and it still works beautifully to this day. It has come in handy more than once to alert UPS or FedEx to leave packages at the door, while other times allowing us to avoid door-to-door salesmen by letting us know who’s at the door. Video quality is acceptable as long as you have a good Wi-Fi signal where your doorbell’s located (we recommend picking up the Ring Chime Pro to boost your Wi-Fi to your doorbell), and we’ve generally had to recharge the device about every 2-3 months or so.

Ring recently redesigned the related app, making it easy to monitor not only your Video Doorbell but other Ring cameras around your house. Another neat feature is the Neighborhood tab, which allows you to share video events with other app users, and receive reports of crime nearby or report other events for your neighbors to see. We think it’s best in class, and far ahead of some of its competitors.

If you have a wired doorbell already, then if you can swing it we’d really recommend picking up the Ring Video Doorbell instead, however. During the sale Amazon is selling these for $149 ($134 with Prime). The video quality is far better (1080p), and the motion detection more accurate. The Pro uses the wiring from your current doorbell to power itself without any additional wiring necessary. For a limited time the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is also on sale for $40 off.

