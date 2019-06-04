Digital Trends
Home security is the primary motivator for many smart home configuration build-outs. After buying their first smart home device, most often an Amazon Echo Dot or a Google Home Mini, many consumers look next to the growing list of security devices and systems. Outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, home security systems, and smart door locks all add to a sense of security and protection. As we head toward Father’s Day, Amazon slashed the prices on some of the best known and bestselling smart home security products.

We’ve found the best deals on smart home security devices from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying a Father’s Day gift or want to beef up your home security, these six deals can help you save up to $129.

Ring Floodlight Cam — $50 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring floodlight camera hd with echo dot 2
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring floodlight camera hd with echo dot 3

The Ring Floodlight Cam is a powerful, multifunction home security device. When the Floodlight Cam’s internal sensors detect motion in the user-customized field of view, two powerful LED floodlights with a total of 1,800 lumens light up the area, and the 1080p Full HD video camera starts recording day and night with a 140-degree horizontal field of view. The Ring device sends an alert to the Ring app on your smartphone, and you can talk with guests, visitors, delivery and service people, or intruders with the two-way audio using the devices internal microphone and speakers. If you choose to do so, you can also activate the Ring’s 110-decibel alarm siren. Also, you can receive alerts on smart home devices because the Ring Floodlight Cam is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. You can watch live video streaming on your smartphone or Echo smart display and view captured video clips on your phone or optionally in cloud storage. The Floodlight Cam installs in a weather-proof electrical box.

Normally priced at $249, the Ring Floodlight Cam is just $199 during this sale. If you want a powerful security light setup with a video camera, two-way audio, and siren all-in-one highly connectable device, this is a great opportunity at an awesome price.

Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera 2-Pack — $50 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day nest cam outdoor camera 2 pack 1
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day nest cam outdoor camera 2 pack
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day nest cam outdoor camera 2 pack 3

The Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera 2-pack is also Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. Each weatherproof Nest security camera captures live 1080p full HD video 24/7 with a 130-degree horizontal field of view. Eight infrared LEDs enable night vision and the Nest’s two-way talk audio lets you talk with and give directions to visitors, or warn them off, after they have been detected by the camera’s motion and audio detection. You can view a live video stream at any time with the Nest mobile app or with Amazon Alexa or Google Nest Home compatible smart displays. As with the Ring Floodlight Cam, an optional subscription unlocks the full suite of surveillance software that can work with the Nest Cam. The Nest Cam requires a wired power source.

Usually $348, the Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack is just $298 for this Father’s Day sale. If you’re looking for two cameras to place in different locations outside your home, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Arlo Pro 2 System 2-Camera Kit — $129 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day arlo pro 2 camera kit 1
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day arlo pro 2 camera kit
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day arlo pro 2 camera kit 3
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day arlo pro 2 camera kit 4
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day arlo pro 2 camera kit 5

If you’re looking for an Alexa or Google Assistant home security camera system that doesn’t require a wired AC connection, the Arlo Pro 2 System 2-Camera Kit is a solid choice. You can mount the Arlo Pro 2 cameras almost anywhere with included mounts. The 1080p full HD cameras run on rechargeable batteries but can also be plugged in for inside applications or connected to an optional solar battery charger. The Arlo Pro 2 cameras have night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio so you can talk with visitors. The cameras connect via Wi-Fi with the included base, which also has an internal 100-decibel alarm siren. You can attach a local backup storage device for recorded videos or view them in the cloud for no fee for seven days. Advanced subscription options are available.

Regularly priced $480, Arlo Pro 2 System 2-Camera Kit is cut to $351 for this sale. If you’re shopping for outdoor security cameras and prefer wireless to wired connections, this could be the time to snap up the Arlo Pro 2 System with two cameras at this discounted price.

Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit and Echo Dot — $115 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring alarm 8 piece kit echo dot 1
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring alarm 8 piece kit echo dot 2
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring alarm 8 piece kit echo dot 3
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring alarm 8 piece kit echo dot 4
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring alarm 8 piece kit echo dot e

If you’ve not yet committed to a smart home platform, this deal for the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit and Echo Dot includes everything you need. The Ring Alarm system sends alerts to your smartphone via the free Ring mobile app, but you can also control the system by voice commands with the Echo Dot smart speaker. Tell Alexa to arm, disarm, or check the alarm’s status with your voice and you won’t even have to open the app on your phone. The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit includes a Ring base station, a keypad, three contact sensors for doors or windows, to motion detectors, and a range extender so the base station can connect with the furthest system components in your home. The base station, keypad, and range extender require AC power, but each also contains a rechargeable backup battery. The contact sensors and motion detectors run on battery power only. Ring offers an optional professional monitoring service for $10 a month or $100 per year.

Ordinarily $319 purchased separately at full price, the Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit and Echo Dot bundle is just $204 during the sale. If you want a home security system and don’t have an Amazon Echo device, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire both the Ring Alarm system and an Echo Dot at a compelling price.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $30 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has two power options: rechargeable battery-operation or connection to home AC power using existing doorbell wires to charge the internal battery continuously. The video doorbell’s 1080p full HD video camera with night vision and a wide 160-degree horizontal field of view uses adjustable motion sensors to detect people who approach your door. You can view live video on the free Ring mobile device app or an Alexa-compatible smart display. The doorbell also has a two-way talk function so you can speak with visitors without needing to open the door. Ring’s optional subscription program includes professional monitoring and the ability to view stored recorded videos in the cloud.

Instead of the usual $199 purchase price, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $169 during this sale. If you want wireless-capable video doorbell at a great price, now could be the time to click the buy button.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect — $64 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 1
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 2
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 3
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 4
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day august smart lock pro connect 5

The August Smart Lock Pro + Connect bundle includes both a 3rd-generation August deadbolt lock and the required connect hub. With the August lock installed you can monitor and control your lock remotely via the smartphone app or locally with voice commands to Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. You can configure the August Smart Lock Pro to lock automatically when you leave the house and unlock when you return.

Normally priced at $280, the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect is just $216 for this sale. If you want a smart lock on your door, whether or not you also have other smart home components, this is a great chance to buy a powerful August Smart Lock Pro at an excellent price.

Looking for more great stuff? Find early Amazon Prime Day deals and more on our curated best tech deals page.

