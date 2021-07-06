Forget Dyson: Why you need to buy this Roborock cordless vacuum today

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, Roborock has the device for you. Newly launched, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is down to just $450 until July 8 as part of a special launch discount offer from Roborock direct. A fantastic rival to the likes of Dyson vacuum cleaners, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the cordless vacuum cleaner that every home deserves. Read on while we guide you through all the best features from the latest vacuum cleaner from Roborock.

One of the best cordless vacuums out there right now, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has everything you could need. At its heart is a powerful cleaning engine with 480W of optimized power which creates a maximum suction of 160AW. Alongside that is great battery life. After all, you don’t want all that power but only for mere moments, right? Instead, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner will last up to 90 minutes in eco mode, maintaining an outstanding runtime compared to other cordless vacuum cleaners out there.

It’s convenient elsewhere too. That includes a dust bag that does a great job of reducing dust spray so you can enjoy effortless bin emptying and a more comfortable experience for anyone that suffers from dust or other allergies. If you want to get even cleaner, you can also snap up a mop accessory (sold separately) so that you can mop your wooden floors with the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner without needing to buy a whole separate device. To keep things tidy, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner also features a Magnetic Easy Store system so you can collect all your accessories together and store them compactly once cleaning is finished, making it ideal for homes with limited storage space.

Consistently featherweight and agile to use, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is sure to become one of the best vacuums out there. With a deeper carpet cleaning system, multi-surface brush, and great suction power, there’s a lot to love here. Right now, you can buy the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $450 as part of Roborock’s launch discount. You’ll need to be quick though. The sale ends on July 8 so you haven’t got long to snap up this great discount on a brand new product.

