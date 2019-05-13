Digital Trends
Ed Oswald
If you’ve been debating about cutting the cord but needed a reason to take the plunge, Walmart has a great deal on the 4K HDR-ready Roku Streaming Stick+, which combines a sale with a free month of Sling (a $40 value). That’s a $50 savings, and potentially more depending on what Sling package you choose to try out.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best value in media streamers, and it won our Editor’s Choice award in that category. There’s a lot packed into a little package, and its portability makes it usable anywhere. Stick it behind your wall-mounted TV or put in in your briefcase to use on the road — it’s that versatile.

Its best in-class search makes finding something to watch easy, and 4K HDR content makes use of the fancy features of your high-end TV. And nothing beats the Roku user interface — it really is easy to use.

Right now, Walmart has a sale that cuts $10 off the normal price, bringing the price down to just $49.

But that’s just a small part of the savings. What makes it better is the offer of one month free of Sling’s streaming video services, a $40 or more value depending on which package you choose to try. Like most free trial offers, you’ll have to provide credit card information to redeem it, but you can cancel before your trial ends and you won’t be billed.

Sling is one of our recommendations for the best live TV streaming services available right now, and its base packages include up to four dozen or so channels, with plenty of à la carte options and the ability to add premium networks like HBO, Cinemax, and Showtime.

While your Roku will do just fine without live TV streaming — there’s a ton of content out there — the addition of Sling makes cord-cutting less of an abrupt change. And the fact that this is a 4K HDR-enabled streaming device means it won’t be obsolete anytime soon. We’re only now starting to see a wide variety of 4K streaming content.

