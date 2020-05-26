Save $200 on the Roomba 890 robot vacuum at Best Buy — today only

If you’re looking for a powerful midrange robot vacuum cleaner, iRobot’s Roomba 890 should be at the top of the list. iRobot was the first residential robot vacuum cleaner company and continues as the bestselling brand due to the suction power and cleaning features in its Roomba robot vacuums. For today only, you can save $200 on the iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum. Best Buy’s flash sale on the Roomba 890 ends tonight, Tuesday, May 26, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The Roomba 890’s AeroForce 3-stage Cleaning System has five times more suction power than the Roomba 600 and 700 series. Recommended especially for homes with pets, the Roomba 890’s tangle-free multi-surface brushes lift and pull pet hair, embedded dirt, dust, and debris from carpeting. The robot senses changing floor types and adjusts the cleaning head height as it moves between carpet and hard floors. iRobot’s Dirt Detect sensors increase the cleaning power automatically as needed in high-traffic areas of your home that harbor higher levels of dirt and debris.

While the Roomba 890 is cleaning your home, its edge brushes sweep dust and dirt from room edges and corners into the path of the vacuum’s suction.

Navigation sensors in the Roomba 890 help it to avoid rolling into furniture and other obstacles, and cliff-detect drop sensors keep it from falling down stairs or ledges in your home. If there are areas you’d prefer to clean manually or where you don’t want the robot vacuum to go, like pet food and water dishes, you can use an included virtual barrier tape to prevent the Roomba from moving to that area.

The Roomba 890 cleans continuously for up to 90 minutes per battery charge and will send itself back to its docking charger when battery power gets low.

The Roomba 890 connects to your home Wi-Fi network. You can download the iRobot Home app to start and stop the vacuum. You can also set up daily schedules to manage your home’s floor cleaning remotely. Also, because the Roomba 890 is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use voice commands with the robot.

The Roomba 890 usually sells for $500, but you can purchase it for $300 during this one-day Best Buy flash sale. This 40% discount on the powerful Roomba model is an excellent deal, but it expires at midnight. Don’t delay if you need more than an entry-level robot vacuum cleaner or if you want to upgrade from an existing model.

