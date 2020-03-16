Roomba Deal: Buy now and receive a free Replenishment Kit

Robotic vacuum cleaners save you from hours of chores every week. iRobot’s Roomba vacuums are the biggest sellers for many reasons, not least of which is the diverse range of vacuum choices. From basic robot vacuums cleaners to models with features such as iRobot’s self-emptying dust bins. Like all robot vacuums, Roombas require periodic replenishment for brushes and filters. For a limited time, you can get a free Replenishment Kit when you buy a Roomba robot vacuum at iRobot.com.

Roomba shoppers can also finance their robot vacuum purchases at iRobot.com with 0% APR financing via Affirm. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a Roomba, take advantage of this 0% APR financing now and get the free Replenishment Kit for your new Roomba robot vacuum.

Roomba S Series with free Replenishment Kits



The iRobot Roomba S Series robot vacuums are the most advanced models, with the most power and newest technology for cleaning in corners and along edges. There are two iRobot Roomba S Series vacuums, the Roomba s9 and s9+.

iRobot Roomba s9 — $899.99



Employing iRobot’s deepest cleaning technology, the Roomba s9 uses a three-stage cleaning system with up to 40 times the suction of the Roomba 600 Series models. The suction power increases automatically as needed when the s9 detects surface changes — suction is increased when the bot moves from wood to carpet, and vice versa. The Roomba s9 uses iRobots’ PerfectEdge technology with advanced sensors and a corner brush to clean deep in the perimeter edges and corners of your rooms.

The Roomba S9 finds its way around using iRobot’s vSLAM navigation system, which monitors more than 230,400 data points per second to scan ahead and optimize coverage to thoroughly your rooms. With Imprint Smart Mapping, the Roomba s9 learns and maps your home and room layouts, including areas and objects to avoid. The Roomba s9 traps 99% of mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens with its high-efficiency filter. Available now at iRobot.com for $899.99, the Roomba s9 comes with a free Replenishment Kit during this sale.

iRobot Roomba s9+ — $1,099.99



The flagship iRobot model is the Roomba s9+. This advanced robot vacuum includes the cleaning, navigation, and mapping technologies of the Roomba s9 and adds iRobot’s Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system.

When the Roomba s9+ detects the dust bin is full, it moves back to the Clean Base. Once docked at the Clean Base, the robot vacuum battery recharges while the system automatically sucks the dirt, dust, and debris from the s9+ dust bin into the Dirt Disposal section of the Clean Base. An enclosed disposable bag in the Clean Base holds up to 30 bins of dirt, hair, and dust for later disposal. No more clouds of dust when you empty the robot vacuum dust bin. You can buy the top of the line Roomba s9+ at iRobot.com for $1,099.99 and get the free Replenishment Kit during this sale.

Roomba i Series with free Replenishment Kits



The Roomba i Series consists of the Roomba i7 and i7+. The iRobot Roomba i Series introduced the automatic dirt disposal system with the Roomba i7+. The Roomba i7 uses iRobot’s three-Stage Cleaning System with Dual Rubber Brushes.

iRobot Roomba i7 — $599.99



Compared to the iRobot Roomba 600 Series, the Roomba i7 has 10 times as much suction power for cleaning your floors. The i7’s top-of-the-line 3-Stage Cleaning System filters and captures allergens and dust as well as dirt, pet hair, dust, and debris.

Guided by advanced sensors, the Roomba i7 uses iRobot’s iAdapt 3.0 mapping technology with vSLAM navigation, taking thousands of measurements every millisecond while running to clean your floors efficiently and completely. With Imprint Smart Mapping, the Roomba i7 automatically creates maps of your home. You can use the maps to control which rooms, areas, and objects to clean and avoid. Available for $599.99 at iRobot.com, the Roomba i7 comes with a free Replenishment Kit during this sale.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $799.99



The iRobot Roomba i7+ adds self-emptying technology to the Roomba i7 to liberate even more of your time. The cleaning, sensing, mapping, and navigation features, including the i7’s premium three-stage cleaning system are included with the i7+, but you also enjoy the luxury of avoiding emptying dustbins.

When the Roomba i7+dust bin is near capacity, the robotic vacuum drives back to the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal station. At the docking station, the vacuum dustbin is automatically emptied into a chamber with a disposable bag that can hold up to 60 days of dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris. The base uses AllergenLock disposal bags that trap 99% of pollen, mold, and dust mites, so none of its contents get back into your home’s air. Take advantage of getting a free Replenishment Kit when you by the Roomba i7+ at iRobot.com for $799.99.

Roomba 900 Series with free Replenishment Kits



With five times the suction of the Roomba 600 series, the iRobot Roomba 900 Series has the power to clean multiple rooms with advanced user control and customization.

iRobot Roomba 960 — $499.99



The iRobot Roomba 960 is a premium line model from the top-selling robotic vacuum brand in the U.S. Powered by with suction five times as strong as the Roomba 600. The Roomba 960 uses iRobot’s three-stage cleaning system to remove dirt, dust, debris, and pet hair, plus allergen and dust mites throughout your home. The 960’s internal high-efficiency filter traps 99% of the cat and dog allergens in the air so they won’t continue to circulate in your home. Flexible dual multi-surface rubber brushes adjust while cleaning to remain in contact and thoroughly clean hard floors and carpeting.

The Roomba 960 employs iRobot’s iAdapt 2.0 mapping and vSLAM navigation technology to learn all the room layouts on a single floor in your home. The Roomba 960’s navigation and mapping feature helps the robotic vacuum clean completely and efficiently. The Roomba 960 sells for $499.99 at iRobot.com and includes a free Replenishment Kit.

What’s in a Roomba Replenishment Kit?

Robot vacuum cleaners are marvelously helpful in keeping our homes clean. Beyond emptying the dust bins and cleaning filters, robotic vacuums need little maintenance. Eventually, however, brushes, rollers, and filters get worn out and need a replacement for the vacuums to continue doing their job. Different models use various sizes and designs, so the contents of replenishment kits will vary.

The iRobot Roomba s Series Replenishment Kit includes three filters, three Corner Brushes, and one set of multi-Surface Rubber Brushes. This kit, which is for the Roomba S Series only, usually costs $84.99. During this sale, you can get a free Roomba S Series Replenishment Kit when you buy an S Series vacuum at iRobot.com

Keep your Roomba E or I Series robot vacuum working with full efficiency by replacing the consumable products as needed. The Replenishment Kit for the Roomba E and I Series contains three high-efficiency filters, three edge-sweeping brushes, and one replacement set of multisurface rubber brushes. Normally $64.99, one Replenishment Kit for the Roomba E and I Series is included free during this sale when you buy an I Series Roomba at iRobot.com.

The Roomba 800 and 900 Series Replenishment Kit includes three AeroForce high-efficiency filters, two side brushes, and one set of replacement AeroForce Extractors. Typically $59.99, one Replenishment Kit for the Roomba 800 and 900 Series is included free during this promotion when you buy the robot vacuum at iRobot.com.

