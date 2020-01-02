Best Buy slashes the prices of these Samsung 4K TVs by as much as $300

Samsung’s dedication to rolling out great and accessible 4K TVs has made it the de facto market leader in the world of television space. The South Korea-based electronics company is leagues ahead of the competition in terms of overall sales, knocking down large brands like Sony and LG by a wide margin.

If you want to revamp the look of your entertainment setup with a plus-size TV unit, check out these Samsung 4K TV models that are currently discounted on Best Buy. Both the 70-inch 6 Series (NU6070) and the 65-inch 8 series (RU8000) are enjoying price cuts of up to $300 off.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series (NU6070) — $600, was $900

Enjoy buttery picture goodness for your entertainment with the NU6070. This Samsung 4K TV uses a quad-core processor plus an array of imaging technologies to deliver high-quality visuals. These include the PurColor feature which fine-tunes the color to produce incredibly vibrant imagery and the Motion Rate 120 which ensures solid motion clarity in high-speed action sequences. There’s also a contrast feature tossed in which discerns lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest of scenes.

A true 4K unit, this model promises visuals that are four times clearer and richer than Full HD. The TV also lets you view high-dynamic range (HDR) content the way they are meant to be viewed, thanks to its HDR10+ support. The entertainment experience is further upscaled with the inclusion of the Dolby Digital Plus sound system. This allows you to experience your entertainment to the fullest, both in picture and sound quality.

This Samsung 4K TV has slots for USB, HDMI, and Ethernet for seamless connectivity with a variety of input devices. It also connects to Wi-Fi and has integrated apps dedicated to streaming movies, games, and shows. You’ll also be able to turn it into a kid-friendly device by blocking content based on program ratings and check ratings.

Samsung 65-inch 8 Series (RU8000) — $900, was $1,100

Something a bit more advanced in features is the RU800. This variant also has the same 4K performance and HDR support of the NU6070, offering Ultra HD-level picture quality. What lifts it a step up, however, is the Auto Depth Enhancer. This feature applies different levels of contrast to a range of areas on the screen, producing images with outstanding depth. It also comes with the Motion Rate 240 for smooth and clear visuals even during fast-action moments, plus a dynamic crystal color function which saturates the screen with millions of shades for vivid imagery.

With a 64.5-inch screen, this Samsung 4K TV is large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Its LED panel also performs well in all lighting conditions, delivering plasma-like rich colors and deep blacks. Matching the mesmerizing visuals are two 10W speakers, which can rock out advanced TV sound.

Similar to most Samsung 4K units, this model has access to streaming services for countless entertainment options. Quickly search for content to stream through the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. You’ll also be able to communicate through Alexa and control the TV using your voice, all thanks to its Bixby functionality.

