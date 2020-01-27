Super Bowl TV Deal: This 55-inch Samsung 4K TV is just $350 at Walmart

Super Bowl 2020 will be the first Super Bowl to be broadcast in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, so you don’t have long to swap out your current HDTV for a shiny new 4K TV if you want to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers duke it out in lifelike detail. Fortunately, there is no shortage of Super Bowl TV deals out there that aim to make the upgrade less of a drain on the old bank account. The best we’ve seen to date? Walmart has the 55-inch Samsung NU6900 for just $350, down a massive $250 from the usual $600.

One of the most well-rounded 4K TVs on the shelves, the 55-inch Samsung NU6900 is a must-have for anyone looking to breathe fresh life into their entertainment setup in time for Super Bowl 2020. In addition to a 4K Ultra HD screen, there’s smart software that enables all of the leading streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, to deliver the sharper detail and more realistic color that comes with HDR, and a UHD Engine that converts non-4K Ultra HD content to 4K Ultra HD.

Walmart has also reduced its prices on the rest of the models in the Samsung NU6900 range. There isn’t any differentiation between the variants other than screen size, so you don’t have to spend more to get access to a specific feature, like the HDR10+ software. Everything from the smallest right through the largest are armed with the same hardware and software. The only thing that’s changing is the size of the screen (of course, the overall size of the television increases with every added inch to accommodate the extra viewing real estate).

43-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $250 ($250 off)

— ($250 off) 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $295 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) 55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $350 ($250 off)

— ($250 off) 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480 ($320 off)

— ($320 off) 75-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $900 ($600 off)

Not sold? Just look at what this customer had to say:

This is my first 4K TV. I have to say I am very pleased with it. Samsung makes excellent televisions. Very clear visuals. Perfect for gaming and streaming.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other fantastic 4K TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $230, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $270, a 49-inch Samsung Q60R for $600, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $690, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $950, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 75-inch Sony X800G for $1,110, 55-inch LG C9 OLED for $1,500, an 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV for $2,600, a 85-inch Sony Bravia X900F for $2,800.

Looking for more incredible offers? Take a look at our Deals Hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations