Samsung Galaxy Buds are $50 off at Best Buy right now!

If you listen to a lot of music, you should invest in a solid pair of wireless headphones. You won’t have to worry about wires tangling up inside your backpack, and they’re also perfect if you like to exercise. However, headphone deals can get pretty expensive. That’s why we wanted to let you know about this incredible deal that you can get on Best Buy. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for just $100, a discount of $50 from the original price of $150. Even compared to Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen in the past, this is an absolute steal.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are the upgraded version of Samsung’s previous-generation flagship wireless headphones. They provide some of the best value you can get right now for a pair of wireless earbuds, especially if you’re using a Samsung device. These earbuds pair seamlessly to all Samsung Galaxy devices, such as phones and tablets. There are also excellent touch controls; you can use the touchpad to gesture for music controls, answering calls, and can even customize certain swipes to do specific functions using Samsung’s app. You can use that same app to customize the equalizer.

In our highly positive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ review, we called it “slick and simple, with a monster battery life.” These earbuds offer an unbelievable 11 hours of battery on a single charge. That’s good enough to last you nearly the entire day without ever having to put them back inside the charging case, so you can stay focused on studying or zone out during a long bus ride. If you’re an avid music listener, you’ll be glad to know that these have great sound quality for their price; the audio quality is clear, with good bass and a pleasant sound profile. These also have a fit great for most people, making them comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

If you’re looking to get a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, this deal is a no-brainer. They sound great, have amazing battery life, and offer excellent value for money. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale right now at Best Buy for only $100, a whopping $50 off the regular price of $150. Make sure to hit the “Buy Now” button below right away since we’re not sure when this deal ends!

