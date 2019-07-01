Digital Trends
Walmart slashes $30 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet

Gadgets are becoming an essential part of our children’s daily needs, especially in our modern generation. If you are looking for must-haves for your kids, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet is your best option. From its original price of $128, Walmart is now selling this tablet for only $98 — that’s an awesome $30 savings for you.

Showcasing its screen size, this Galaxy tablet has a 7-inch screen with 1,280 x 800 pixels resolution, perfect for your child’s grip while watching their favorite animated movies. Its multitouch screen feature enhances the tablet’s adaptability for drawing apps and puzzle games that require multiple tapping. It only weighs 9.8 ounces, fit for the younger ones.

This Samsung tablet is controlled by a 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor that runs on the Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. Combined with 1.5GB of RAM, this tablet can run most child-friendly apps available in the Google Play store, except for high-end games that require more RAM. Its internal memory capacity of only 8GB is a minor issue that can be solved by adding an external MicroSD card of up to 256GB for that much-needed storage.

Packed with a 4,200 mAh lithium-ion battery, this tablet can play music for up to 100 hours or play videos for nine hours straight. Its battery is Energy Star Certified and it is safe for everyone’s use. It also supports a 3.5mm-headphone jack, so your kids can have private viewing time without any distractions. Wireless audio connection is also possible thanks to its Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity.

Other key features included in this 7-inch Galaxy tab is a 2-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and a 5-megapixel rear-shooter with 2x digital optical zoom. You can also capture decent video recordings in 720p resolution.

Whether it’s for entertainment like children’s shows and games or for learning and education purposes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet will be your youngster’s best bud. Take advantage of this sweet $30 discount from Walmart and get yours today for only $98 instead of $128.

